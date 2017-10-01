In-state Sprinter Devon Chenot Hands Penn State His Verbal Commitment

Devon Chenot, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Carlisle, Pennsylvania, has given a verbal commitment to the Pennsylvania State University Nittany Lions for 2018-19.

“Excited to announce my verbal commitment to Penn State University. I chose PSU for the family atmosphere, world class academics, and high level athletics.”

Chenot is a senior at Carlisle High School. He swims year-round for Carlisle Family YMCA. At the 2017 PIAA Boys AAA Swimming & Diving Championship he scored a pair of 8th-place finishes in the 50 free (20.86) and 100 free (46.28). The following month he swam for his club team at YMCA Short Course Nationals and finished 13th in the 50 free (21.02) and 19th in the 100 free (46.40). He also finaled at the Long Course YNats, winding up 12th in the 50 free (24.24) and qualifying for the C final in the 100 with 54.24. Both swims were best times, and added to the LCM 100 back, 200 breast, and 100 fly PBs that he had improved on earlier in the season.

Chenot will join the Penn State class of 2022 with the following verbal commits: Michael Daly, Teddy Perelli, and Zac Zwijacz.

Top times SCY:

50 free – 20.86

100 free – 46.28

100 fly – 51.30

200 IM – 1:58.31

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].