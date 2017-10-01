Stanford Women to Host Dual with ACC Powerhouse NC State

In what looks to be the first dual meet matchup for the two teams, Stanford women’s 2017-18 schedule shows a meet in Palo Alto with the NC State Wolfpack.

The Cardinal rarely, if ever, races ACC opponents in dual meet competition. This will make for some never-before-seen dual meet races, as a Wolfpack team on the rise will have to tough it out against unquestionably the best team in the nation.

NC State will be their strongest competition in the fall, while they have to face several top notch Pac-12 squads in the 2nd semester. They’ll have two double-meet weekends in a row, taking on Arizona and ASU January 19 and 20 and then UCLA and USC January 26 and 27. Finally, they’ll have their Bay Area showdown with Cal on February 10th before getting into championship season.

