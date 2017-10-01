Ruby Martin Breaks School Record At Only High School Meet

National Junior Team member and Arizona State commit Ruby Martin made her high school swimming debut on August 29th, swimming for Iowa City West. She swam a 55.01 to break the school record in the 100 fly. She also won the 100 back in 57.81.

Then Martin was named to the National Junior Team in early September, which created scheduling issues that ended her high school career after her very first meet. Iowa City West Head Coach, Byron Butler told Susan Harman, from yourprepsports.com that “Ruby, her parents and I talked, and she is not going to be able to commit after making the Junior National Team”, adding “She’s got an opportunity that only 30 kids get in the country”.

The issue that made it impossible for Martin to continue on the team comes from her being in Colorado Springs training during the team’s regional meet, which is the state qualifying meet in Iowa. Martin has instead gone back to training at Iowa Flyers Swim Club.

Ruby Martin‘s school record is only the latest in a long list of accomplishments. Most notably, Martin finished 4th in the 200 fly at the 2016 Olympic Trials, was the 200 fly champion at the 2017 U.S. Open back in August, and has competed at several international meets for the U.S. Junior Team.