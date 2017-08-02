2017 U.S. Open: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2017 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimmers are gearing up for the first night of finals at the 2017 U.S. Open in New York. Tonight, we’ll see competition in the 200 fly and 100 free for both the men and women, while distance swimmers will be competing in the 800 free for the women and 1500 free for the men. One of the top swimmers to watch tonight is U.S. Olympian Gunnar Bentz, who is the top seed for the men’s 200 fly final.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

American Record: 2:04.14, Mary Descenza, 2009

U.S. Open Record: 2:05.96, Mary T. Meagher, 1981

U.S. Open Meet: 2:07.20, Susie O’Neill, 1999

NCAP’s Cassidy Bayer was off to blazing start, splitting 1:01.24 for the lead at the halfway mark. She extended her lead over IFLY’s Ruby Martin with a 33.6 split on the 3rd 50, but Martin started to reel her in down the final stretch.

Bayer began to fall off the pace, clocking a 36.58 on the final 50. That made way for Martin to run her down with a 33.91 closing split. Martin touched in 2:10.18 for the win, while PPST’s Francesca Stoppa (2:11.05) and Michigan’s Vanessa Krause (2:11.13) were able to move ahead of Bayer (2:11.45) for the 2nd and 3rd place honors. SSTY’s Hannah Saiz was the only other woman to break 2:12 as she rounded out the top 5 in 2:11.94.

MEN’S 200 FLY

American Record: 1:51.51, Michael Phelps, 2009

U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps, 2008

U.S. Open Meet: 1:55.64, Sebastien Rousseau, 2013

U.S. Olympian Gunnar Bentz of the University of Georgia led this race from start to finish. He took it out in 55.67 to lead by a body length early on. Michigan’s Miles Smachlo began to make up some ground on the final 50, but Bentz still won by a large margin with his 1:56.34 to Smachlo’s 1:57.73.

A tight battle for 3rd saw every other man in the field finish in the 1:59-low range. WAIS’ Bowen Gough (1:59.15) picked it up big time down the home stretch with a 29.95 to out-touch Louisville’s Zach Harting (1:59.26) and MOR’s Zach Brown (1:59.29). Gough had the fastest final 50 meters of the field and was the only man to break 30 seconds on that lap.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

American Record: 52.27, Simone Manuel, 2017

U.S. Open Record: 52.81, Mallory Comerford, 2017

U.S. Open Meet: 53.92, Megan Romano, 2012

MEN’S 100 FREE

American Record: 47.17, Caeleb Dressel, 2017

U.S. Open Record: 47.58, Jason Lezak, 2008

U.S. Open Meet: 48.52, Nicholas Brunelli, 2009

WOMEN’S 800 FREE

American Record: Katie Ledecky, 8:04.79, 2016

U.S. Open Record: Katie Ledecky, 8:06.68, 2016

Meet Record: Stephanie Peacock, 8:24.36, 2012

MEN’S 1500 FREE

American Record: Connor Jaeger, 14:39.48, 2016

U.S. Open Record: Peter Vanderkaay, 14:45.54, 2008

Meet Record: Glen Housman, 14:58.55, 1991

