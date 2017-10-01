Scott Usher Inducted Into Nebraska High School Sports Hall Of Fame

Former Grand Island High School standout Scott Usher is set to be inducted into Nebraska’s High School Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday, October 1st. Usher is being recognized for his accomplishments at Grand Island High School, The University of Wyoming, and in international competition.

Representing Grand Island High School, Usher was a 3-time Nebraska state champion, and broke school records in the 100 free, 200 free, and 200 IM.

Usher then went on to the University of Wyoming, where he also had a decorated career. He was a 5-time NCAA All-American, 6-time conference champion, and broke school records in the 100 and 200 breast. He still holds the 200 breast record and is currently at #4 all-time for Wyoming.

In 2004 Usher became the first Olympic qualifier in the school’s history, placing 2nd in the 200 breast at the Olympic Trials, and 7th at the Olympics in Athens. He then made his 2nd international team by qualifying for the 2005 World Championships Team in the 200 breast, where he placed 9th in semifinals to narrowly miss making the final.

Usher tweeted out his appreciation for being selected to the Hall of Fame by thanking his coaches.

Amazing honor! Thank you. Wouldn’t have been possible without my amazing coach @islanderswim and coach Whitman! Proud @WearPurpleBGOLD alum. https://t.co/g30XYwpKRJ — Scott Usher (@UsherScott) September 29, 2017

The ceremony will be taking place at 1:30 in Lincoln, Nebraska, at Lincoln East High School, and will include a total of 18 honorees (11 athletes, 5 coaches, 1 official, and 1 contributor).