NYU, Johns Hopkins Split Tri Meet with TCNJ

NYU vs Johns Hopkins vs TCNJ

Saturday, November 18th

NYU, New York City, New York

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Men

NYU 208, TCNJ 90

Johns Hopkins 186, TCNJ 76

NYU 181, Johns Hopkins 111

Women

NYU 251, TCNJ 44

Johns Hopkins 218, TCNJ 41

Johns Hopkins 146, NYU 116

Event Winners

Women

200 medley relay: Johns Hopkins – 1:46.55

1000 free: Grace Wakabayashi (NYU) – 10:34.75

200 free: Sydney Catron (NYU) – 1:54.76

100 back: May Li (NYU) – 58.15

100 breast: Honore Collins (NYU) – 1:05.90

200 fly: Courtney Cowan (Johns Hopkins) – 2:05.85

50 free: Alison Shapiro (Johns Hopkins) – 24.63

100 free: Anna Wisniewski (Johns Hopkins) – 52.50

200 back: Sydney Catron (NYU) – 2:06.36

200 breast: Gwynnie LaMastra (Johns Hopkins) – 2:24.14

500 free: Courtney Cowan (Johns Hopkins) – 4:58.16

100 fly: Anna Wisniewski (Johns Hopkins) – 56.55

400 IM: Honore Collins (NYU) – 4:34.85

200 free relay: Johns Hopkins – 1:36.75

1 meter diving: Carmen White (NYU) – 302.48

3 meter diving: Carmen White (NYU) – 334.13

Men

200 medley relay: Johns Hopkins – 1:33.22

1000 free: Ian Rainey (NYU) – 9:35.00

200 free: Brandon Fabian (Johns Hopkins) – 1:40.99

100 back: Chad Moody (NYU) – 51.19

100 breast: Timothy Kou (NYU) – 56.21

200 fly: Ian Rainey (NYU) – 1:51.18

50 free: Nianzhong Liu (NYU) – 21.21

100 free: Brandon Fabian (Johns Hopkins) – 46.36

200 back: Alexander Skoog (TCNJ) – 1:52.44

200 breast: Timothy Kou (NYU) – 2:05.90

500 free: Kyle Otazu (Johns Hopkins) – 4:41.21

100 fly: Elan Oumarov (NYU) – 51.06

400 IM: Ian Rainey (NYU) – 4:04.89

200 free relay: NYU – 1:23.65

1 meter diving: Connor Brisson (NYU) – 384.30

3 meter diving: Connor Brisson (NYU) – 397.95

The Division 3 match-up of NYU, Johns Hopkins, and TCNJ ended in sweeps by the NYU men and Johns Hopkins women, and resulted in 9 new top 10 rankings for Division 3 nationally.

Ian Rainey posted season bests in the men’s 1000 free and 200 fly on his way to winning both events, and posted top 10 times in each. Rainey’s 1000 time of 9:35.00 comes in at #4 nationally, 10 seconds behind #1, Seth Ritter (Wash U). His 200 fly time of 1:51.18 ranks #6 nationally for D3. Ian Rainey also won the 400 IM, an event where he was already ranked #1 nationally by a huge margin. His time on Saturday of 4:04.89 was 7.51 seconds off his season best, but still would have ranked #4 nationally.

Honore Collins won the women’s 100 breast and 400 IM, also posting season bests and national top 10 times in each. Collins’ 100 breast time of 1:05.90 sneaked into the rankings at #10, and her 400 IM time of 4:34.85 made it to #9 in the rankings.

Timothy Kau, an NYU breaststroke star, swam a season best time of 56.21 in the men’s 100 breast to win the event. That time puts Kau at #4 nationally. Brian Fabian won the men’s 500 with a season best of 4:35.08, which is good for #5 nationally.

Courtney Cowan won the women’s 200 fly with a season best and #5 ranking 2:05.85. Cowan also won the 500 with a 4:58.16, which would rank #2 nationally, but she already holds the #2 rank with her season best of 4:56.97.

Anna Wisniewski won the 100 fly with a 56.55, which would rank #4, but she already holds the #4 rank with her season best of 56.38.

In the women’s 200 medley relay, John Hopkins won went 1:46.55 to shave a little time off their season best of 1:46.61. Their time ranks #4 nationally for Division 3, a rank which they already held. 2nd place NYU (1:46.85) now ranks #5 nationally, right behind Johns Hopkins.

The NYU men’s 200 free relay won with a time of 1:23.65, which ranks #5 in a tight field of 200 free relays.

Press Release – NYU Men:

The New York University men’s swimming & diving team defeated both Johns Hopkins University (151-111) and The College of New Jersey (208-90) in a tri-meet on Saturday, November 18, at the Palladium Athletic Facility in Manhattan.

The Violets dominated in the pool, taking first place in nine of the 14 events.

Ian Rainey was an individual triple-winner, finishing first in the 400-yard IM event (4:04.89), 1000-yard freestyle (9:35.00) and the 200-yard butterfly (1:51.18). Tim Kou took first place in both the 200-yard breaststroke (2:05.90) and 100-yard breaststroke (56.21). Nianzhong Liu finished first in the men’s 50-yard freestyle (21.21), while Elan Oumarov won the 100-yard butterfly (51.06). Chad Moody won the 100-yard backstroke.

NYU also finished first in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:23.65).

“Overall, I am very happy with our performance today,” said Head Coach Trevor Miele . “We have been working really hard over the past six weeks and they are tired, so it was great to see them step up and race two of the nation’s top teams.”

Connor Brisson took first place in the one-meter dive competition (384.30), finishing ahead of NYU’s Max Falb (242.70) in third place. Brisson also took first place in the three-meter competition (397.95).

NYU will be back in action at the MIT Invitational on Friday-Sunday, December 1-3, in Cambridge, MA. The event will begin at 6:30 pm on Friday, and 10:30 am on both Saturday and Sunday.

Press Release – NYU Women:

The New York University women’s swimming & diving team defeated The College of New Jersey by a score of 251-44, but was defeated by Johns Hopkins University (146-116) in a tri-meet on Saturday, November 18, at the Palladium Athletic Facility in Manhattan.

The Violets came into the day with 27 consecutive victories in dual meets, dating back to 2013-14. NYU won six of 14 events at the meet on Saturday.

“We have been working really hard,” said Head Coach Trevor Miele . “It’s great to see them step up and race two of the top teams in the nation. I think we are set up really well to swim in two weeks at the MIT Invite.”

Honore Collins earned a victory in the 400-yard IM (4:34.85) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.90). Collins also placed second in the 100-yard freestyle (52.50). Sydney Catron won the 200-yard backstroke (2:06.36) and 200-yard freestyle (1:54.76), while Grace Wakabayashi won the 1,000-yard freestyle (10:34.75). May Li also claimed a victory, winning the 100-yard backstroke (58.15).

On the diving boards, Carmen White won both the three-meter (334.13) and one-meter dives (302.48).

NYU will be back in action at the MIT Invitational on Friday-Sunday, December 1-3, in Cambridge, MA. The event will begin at 6:30 pm on Friday, and 10:30 am on both Saturday and Sunday.

Press Release – TCNJ Men:

New York, NY… The College of New Jersey men’s swimming and diving team dropped both halves of a tri-meet falling 208-90 to New York University and 186-76 to Johns Hopkins University.

Alex Skoog (Scotch Plains, NJ/Scotch Plains-Fanwood) led the way for the Lions. Skoog won the 200-backstroke in 1:52.44. He then finished less than a second shy of completing the sweep, swimming the 100-back in 51.83 for second place. Skoog also finished fifth in the 50-free with a time of 21.94.

Harrison Yi (Tenafly, NJ/Tenafly) had a solid meet, finishing second in the 200-free, posting a time of 1:42.39. Yi swam the 100-free in 47.61, good for fourth place. Yi swam fourth again in the 500-free in a time of 4:47.04.

Jay Soukup (Mullica Hill, NJ/Clearview Regional) finished second in both the 1- and 3-meter diving events.

TCNJ returns home to host the TCNJ Invitational December 1-3.

Press Release – TCNJ Women:

New York, NY… The College of New Jersey women’s swimming and diving team dropped a pair of match-ups as part of a tri-meet, falling 251-44 to New York University and 218-41 to Johns Hopkins University Saturday afternoon.

The Lions got a solid effort in the diving well from Hannah Raymond (Burlington, NJ/Burlington Township). Raymond finished second in the 1-meter with a score of 292.66.

Gabi Denicola (Oradell, NJ/River Dell Regional) swam to a sixth place finish in the 1,000-free posting a time of 11:21.49. She also swam the 500-free in a time of 5:39.17.

Annie Menninger (Plainsboro, NJ/West Windsor Plainsboro South) set a personal record in the 200-free, going 2:02.45.

The Lions will return to the pool December 1-3, when they host the TCNJ Invitational.

Press Release – Johns Hopkins Men:

• The Short Story: The Johns Hopkins men's swim team picked up 15 wins on Saturday and split a double dual meet against TCNJ and host NYU.

Quoting Coach Armstrong

• “After two grueling weeks of practice, it was a big test to go up to New York City and face two top Division III opponents. The team rose to the challenge and while we dropped the meet, the team won many of the smaller races of the meet! The efforts of our middle distance crew came through with big wins in the 100, 200 and 500 Free.”

Top Finishers

• Hopkins opened the meet with an overall win in the 200 Medley Relay by junior Emile Kuyl, junior Peter Lazorchak, senior Mark Wilson and sophomore Brandon Fabian in 1:33.22. The team of seniors Jan Hagemeister and Michael Ashmead, freshman Nat Davenport and junior Michael Wohl took second in the race against TCNJ with a time of 1:35.84.

• Junior Erik Bostrom then won the 1000 Free against TCNJ, and took second against NYU, as he finished in 9:50.10. Freshman Riley Mears finished in third against both with a time of 9:55.85.

• Fabian then grabbed the top overall spot in the 200 Free as he beat the field to the wall in 1:40.99. Senior Kyle Otazufollowed in second against NYU and third against TCNJ (1:44.17).

• Senior Peter Conzola then took second in the 100 Back as he clocked in at 52.21, while Kuyl placed third in 52.73 against TCNJ.

• Against the Lions, the Blue Jays swept the top three spots in the 100 Breast. Lazorchak led the way (58.09), followed by freshman Marcelo Lauzurique (59.56) and sophomore Jasper Van Cauwelaert (1:00.69). Lazorchak also took second against the Violets.

• Wilson then won the 200 Fly (1:55.25) against the Lions and second against the Violets. Wohl finished in third place against the Violets as he touched in 1:59.38.

• Davenport grabbed the top spot in the 50 Free in the race against TCNJ and third against NYU with a time of 21.85. Ashmead followed just five-hundredths of a second later for second and fourth, respectively.

• Next, Fabian earned his second double-win as he took the top spot in the 100 Free with a time of 46.36. Wohl finished in third against TCNJ with a time of 48.18.

• In the 200 Back, freshman Matt McGough took second against both opponents with a time of 1:55.05. Conzola meanwhile finished third in the race against NYU with a time of 1:56.64.

• Lauzurique then won the 200 Breast against TCNJ, and finished third against NYU, in 2:10.57. Van Cauwelaert (2:11.67) and freshman Noah Frassrand (2:12.38) followed in second and third.

• Otazu followed with a double-win in the 500 Free as he beat the field in 4:41.21. Bostrom placed second against TCNJ, and third against NYU, as he clocked in at 4:46.08.

• Wilson beat the Lions in the 100 Fly with his time of 51.34, while Hagemeister followed closely in second in 51.47. Wilson placed third in the event against the Violets.

• In the final individual event of the day, Frassrand grabbed first against TCNJ and second against NYU with his time of 4:11.60 in the 400 IM. Otazu took second and third, respectively, in 4:12.72. McGough finished in third against the Violets as he touched in 4:15.52.

• Hopkins ended the night with first and third-place finishes in the 200 Free Relay in the race against TNCJ. They also took second and third against NYU. Kuyl, Wilson, Ashmead and Fabian finished in 1:25.33 while Hagemeister, senior Luke Johnson, Wohl and Davenport finished in 1:27.10.

Press Release – Johns Hopkins Women:

• The Short Story: The Johns Hopkins women's swim team won a combined 21 events to defeat both TCNJ and host NYU in a double dual meet on Saturday afternoon.

Quoting Coach Armstrong

• “After two grueling weeks of training, we challenged the team with a couple of tough opponents in NYU and TCNJ. These women rose to the challenge and came out on top. The highlight for team winning both relays.”

Top Finishers

• Hopkins opened the day with a win in the 200 Medley Relay (1:46.55) by sophomore Sonia Lin, seniors Gwynnie LaMastraand Anna Wisniewski and freshman Mikayla Bisignani. The team of freshman Carmela Irato, senior Sara Wujciak and sophomores Michelle Wang and Alison Shapiro finished in 1:50.16 to place second against TCNJ and third against NYU.

• Freshman Amy Pearson won the 1000 Free (10:42.97) against TNCJ and took second against NYU. Junior Rabia Syedfinished in second against TCNJ with a time of 11:05.15.

• In the 200 Free against TCNJ, Hopkins swept the top three spots. Freshman Emma McElrath led the way with a time of 1:55.26. Freshman Hanan Bandak followed in 1:56.38 and junior Emily Cheng clocked in at 1:56.88. The trio took second through fourth against the Violets.

• Irato followed with a win in the 100 Back against TNCJ, and second against NYU, as she touched in 59.52. Wang placed second in 1:00.00 and junior Sami Kegel placed third with a time of 1:02.85.

• In the 100 Breast, the Blue Jays claimed first through third versus the Lions, and second through fourth against the Violets. LaMastra clocked in at 1:06.05, followed by Wujciak (1:07.71) and Lin (1:07.87).

• Cowan then grabbed the top spot in the 200 Fly as she beat the field to the wall in 2:05.85, an NCAA provisional cut. Junior Elizabeth Duncan placed second in the race against TCNJ as she finished in 2:14.98. Sophomore Lauren Parker placed third with a time of 2:15.95.

• The 50 Free saw Shapiro and Bisignani go one-two overall with times of 24.63 and 24.17, respectively. Lin finished in third against TCNJ as she touched in 24.90.

• Wisniewski clocked in at 52.50 to grab first place over TCNJ and NYU. Shapiro (53.67) and Bandak (53.79) followed in second and third, respectively versus TCNJ.

• Against TCNJ, McElrath led a trio of Blue Jays to grab the top three spots with a time of 2:07.51. Irato took second in 2:08.99 and Kegel grabbed third in 2:15.02. McElrath also finished in second place against the Violets.

• LaMastra then beat everyone to the wall in the 200 Breast as she clocked in a 2:24.14. The Blue Jays swept the top three spots against the Lions, as Wujciak took second (2:29.35) and sophomore Claire State took third (2:31.97).

• Cowan then did the same in the 500 Free as she posted an NCAA provisional time of 4:58.16. Her time was also the eighth fastest in program history. Pearson took second against TCNJ and third against NYU with a time of 5:13.95. Syed placed third versus the Lions as she finished in 5:21.98.

• Wisniewski and Wang then went one-two overall in the 100 Fly, finishing in 56.55 and 57.82, respectively. Wisniewski’s time is also an NCAA provisional time. Duncan followed in third place in the race against TCNJ in 1:00.08.

• Parker then won the 400 IM (4:43.99) in the race against TCNJ, and took second against NYU. Wujciak placed second against the Violets as she touched in 4:49.96.

• Hopkins ended the day with first and second-place finishes in the 200 Free Relay. Wisniewski, Bisignani, Lin and Shapiro grabbed the win in 1:36.75. Taking second were Pearson, LaMastra, Wang and senior Lena Bless.

