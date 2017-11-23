Princeton Women Sweep Ivy League Tri Meet Against Penn and Cornell

Princeton vs Penn vs Cornell (Women’s Meet)

Saturday, November 18th

University of Pennsylvania

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Princeton 182, Penn 118

Princeton 233, Cornell 67

Penn 222, Cornell 78

Event Winners

Princeton won 10 out of 16 events to roll to victories over Cornell and Penn. 4 of those 10 wins came from Princeton freshmen.

Freshman breaststroker Jenny Ma won the 100 and 200 breast with times of 1:03.84 and 2:17.15. Her 200 breast time is a season best and ranks #4 in the Ivy League this season.

17 year old freshman Courtney Tseng went her 2nd fastest time of the season to win the 500 in 4:57.66. That time doesn’t make the current Ivy League top 5, but her lifetime best of 4:45.92 would be leading the conference by 5 seconds.

Freshman diver Sophie Peifer took the 3 meter diving, posting a score of 286.20. The Ivy League freshman diving class is stacked, and Peifer looks to be holding her own in it.

Penn Freshman Quinn Scannel won the 100 and 200 back, going season bests and cracking the Ivy League top 5 in each. Scannel’s 100 time of 56.19 ranks #4 in the conference, while her 200 time of 1:59.91 comes in at #5.

Isabel Reis‘ winning 100 fly time of 55.09 ranks #2 in the Ivy League so far this season. Nancy Hu and Joanna Curry also cracked the top 5 in the 200 fly, going 2:01.24 and 2:01.27 to rank #4 and #5 respectively.

It should be noted that Yale and Columbia have already had their mid-season invites, making it that much more impressive for these girls to have cracked the conference top 5 at a dual meet.

Press Release – Princeton:

The Princeton women’s swimming and diving team used a strong diving start and a closing five-race win streak to open its Ivy League season with a sweep of Cornell and Penn at Sheerr Pool in Philadelphia. The Tigers defeated Penn 182-118, and they topped Cornell 233-67.

A trio of underclassman divers got Princeton off to a great start. Freshman Sophia Peifer opened the tri-meet by winning the 3-meter event with 286.20 points, while classmate Sine Scribbick took second with 274.65 points, and sophomore Natasha MacManus finished third with 267.45 points. That same trio would go 1-2-3 in the 1-meter event, though MacManus jumped to the top with a 282.05-point performance.

The quartet of Regan Barney , Jenny Ma , Elsa Welshofer , and Maddy Veith opened the swimming portion of the meet by taking second in the 200 medley relay in 1:44.71. Freshman Harley Lopez Miro opened the individual events by going 10:29.20 in the 1000, and classmate Courtney Tseng followed with a second-place finish in the 200 free (1:52.49). The Tigers actually went 2-3-4-5 in the event to grab important points.

Freshman Stephanie Nelson took second in the 100 back (56.19), and classmate Jenny Ma gave the Tigers their first swim win of the day by taking the 100 breast in 1:03.84. Princeton went 1-2-3 in the race, as Elaine Zhou (1:05.67) and Shaelyn Choi (1:06.10) topped their competitors from both Cornell and Penn.

After junior tri-captain Joanna Curry took second in the 200 fly (2:01.27), fellow tri-captain Maddy Veith gave Princeton some big points with a double in the sprint free events; she opened by winning the 50 in 23.58, and she followed by topping the field by more than one second in the 100 (50.71).

Nelson took second in the 200 back (2:00.15), and Ma completed a double of her own by winning the 200 breast in 2:17.15, a time that was more than four seconds faster than anybody in the field.

That win opened the strong Tiger finish; Tseng gave the freshman class a fourth win of the afternoon, as she took the 500 in 4:57.66, while Isabel Reis won the 100 fly in 55.09. Curry completed her double with a 200 IM win in 2:05.83, and then Reis, Veith, Alisabeth Marsteller , and Elaina Gu won the 400 free relay in 3:26.19.

Princeton improved to 4-2 with the wins, 2-0 in the Ivy League, and will be off this week before returning Dec. 1-Dec. 3 for the annual Big Al Open at DeNunzio Pool. That meet will be streamed live on the Ivy League Network.

Press Release – Penn:

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania women’s swimming & diving team took to Sheerr Pool for its first Ivy League tri-meet against Cornell and Princeton Saturday afternoon, taking down the Big Red by a wide margin, 228-78, while falling to the Tigers 182-118. The Quakers won a total of six events on the day, led by two from freshman Quinn Scannell .

PENN 118 – PRINCETON 182

PENN 222 – CORNELL 78

The Quakers got off to an incredible start in the swimming events, claiming first-place finishes in the first four events. The 200-yard medley relay team of Scannell, Victoria Wong , Kristen Sun and Kimberly Phan jump-started Penn with the top spot in the opening swim event, combining for a time of 1:44.13. In the following event, the 1000-yard freestyle, the Quakers locked up the top three spots to earn critical points early. Erin Kiely got the win at 10:17.38, who was followed shortly thereafter by teammates Grace Ferry (10:18.05) and Ryan Alexander (10:19.65).

Virginia Burns got in on the action by dominating the 200-yard free, claiming the top spot at the podium with a time of 1:51.11 – well over a second quicker then the runner-up finisher.

Scannell returned to action in the 100-yard backstroke and picked up her first of two wins on the afternoon, touching the wall a fraction of a second before Princeton’s Stephanie Nelson at 56.19. The freshman then turned in the only time under two minutes in the 200-yard back (1:59.91) to add another tally in the win column for the Quakers.

Nancy Hu also contributed a win in the 200-yard butterfly – her second in as many weeks – with a time of 2:01.24 to cap off the top finishers on the day for Penn.

Penn (2-2, 2-1 Ivy) returns to action Tuesday for a mid-week dual meet with cross-town rival La Salle. The Quakers and Explorers are set to begin at 5 p.m. from Sheerr Pool.

Press Release – Cornell:

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Cornell women’s swimming and diving took third in a tri-meet with Penn and Princeton on Saturday afternoon at the Quakers’ Scheerr Pool. The Big Red fell to the Tigers 233-67 and to Penn 222-78 to fall to 1-3 on the season (0-3 Ivy).

The 400 free relay of Helen Hsu, Sophia Cherkez, Laurel Kiselis and Sarah Baturka captured second overall to Princeton thanks to a time of 3:28.31. Hsu was the top individual finisher with a third in both the 100 back (56.85) and the 50 free (24.16), with Tessa Wilson touching fourth in the 100 back (57.09). Freshmen Annaklara Doel (10:25.16) and Cherkez (10:26.35) took fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 1,000 free. Cherkez also finished third in the 500 free (5:01.03). Other top five finishers included Baturka in the 100 breast (fifth, 1:06.71) and the 100 free (fifth, 52.82) and Maegan Rudolph in the 100 fly (fourth, 56.73) and 200 fly (fifth, 2:04.84).

With fall dual meet season complete, Cornell will close the semester at the Ithaca College Bomber Invitational beginning on Friday, Dec. 1.