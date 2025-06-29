2025 Russian Cup Recap: Chikunova & Prigoda Sweep Breaststrokes; Shevliakov Hits 22.92 50 Fly

2025 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CUP

Monday, June 23rd – Thursday, June 26th

Kazan, Russia

LCM (50m)

Entries/Results

Livestream

The 2025 Russian Cup concluded this past Thursday in Kazan, showcasing some of the nation’s rising and established swimming talents as they prepare for the upcoming World Championships in Singapore. While a handful of Russia’s biggest stars competed abroad in Rome, several key athletes stayed on home soil, using this meet as a crucial final tune-up ahead of one of the season’s biggest international meet.

One of the biggest names in Kazan was Evgeniia Chikunova, who swept all three breaststroke events. She posted times of 31.03, 1:06.58, and 2:22.70 in each of the distances.These marks were slightly off her season bests of 30.72, 1:06.13, and 2:20.36—the last still the world-leading time, ahead of American reigning Olympic champion Kate Douglass’s 2:20.78. She will enter the 200 in Singapore as a slight favorite in what is expected to be a close battle with Douglass. Her 2023 world record stands at 2:17.55, compared to Douglass’s best time of 2:19.24.

Chikunova previously recorded times of 1:05.28 and 2:18.92 at the Russian Cup last July, which took place during the Olympic Games. Both were faster than the winning marks in Paris, and it she can replicate those times, she will be a multi-gold medal threat in Singapore. The 100 breast will be more challenging, with strong competition from Tang Qianting, the fourth fastest woman ever; Angharad Evans of Great Britain, the current world leader with a time of 1:05.37; and Lilly King, the world record holder at 1:04.13, although King has only gone 1:06.02 so far this season.

On the men’s side, veteran Kirill Prigoda swept the breaststroke events with times of 27.17, 59.70, and 2:09.77. While best known for his short course prowess, he will be a key leg for Russia’s 4×100 medley relay in Singapore, where the team is expected to face a tough gold medal battle against China, the reigning Olympic champions.

Prigoda has split under 58 seconds on the relay leg before, and his season best is 59.40, with a career best of 58.92. If he can approach a sub-59 swim once again—the last time he did so was in 2023—he could be an individual medal threat in the 100. With Adam Peaty, Nick Fink, and Arno Kamminga all not competing this summer, the field will be more open than usual.

Earlier this week, 26-year-old Roman Shevliakov broke Andrei Minakov’s national record in the 100 butterfly with a 50.70, improving on Minakov’s 50.82 and going under 51 for the first time. He followed that swim up with an outing of 22.92 in the 50 fly, upsetting Russian record holder and 2019 world silver medalist Oleg Kostin, who swam 23.19. Shevliakov’s time tied his lifetime best from April of last year.

As a refresher, Shevlyiakov will not compete at the World Championships since he finished third in both the 50 and 100 fly at the Russian Trials.

Beyond these standout performances, few other results were significant in terms of World Championships prospects.

Alina Gaifutdinova’s 27.64 in the 50 backstroke was just 0.02 outside her winning time from the Russian Trials and only a tenth shy of her lifetime best of 27.54, set at the Russian Cup last July.

Darya Klepikova also stood out with three wins, highlighted by a 53.48 in the 100 freestyle. She also claimed victories in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, posting times of 24.64 and 57.35, respectively.

Her 100 fly time represents a new personal best, improving on her 57.46 from the Russian Trials semifinals, where she skipped the final due to a scheduling conflict with the 200 free.

At Trials, Klepikova won the 100 free in 53.53 and set a personal best of 1:58.05 in the 200 free. Her 100 free personal best of 53.38 comes from the Russian Cup last July.

The results are only available in Russian, so we’ve translated the top three finishers in each event for your convenience below.

WOMEN’S EVENT PODIUMS

Butterfly:

50: Arina Surkova 25.87, Anita Grishchenko 26.41, Svetlana Chimrova 26.44

100: Darya Klepikova 57.35, Svetlana Chimrova 58.17, Polina Malakhova 58.59

200: Arina Kerzheneva 2:12.43, Svetlana Chimrova 2:12.85, Darya Rogozhinova 2:13.30

Backstroke:

50: Alina Gaifutdinova 27.64, Renata Gaynullina 28.72, Arina Khiteva 28.77

100: Milana Stepanova 1:00.45, Renata Gaynullina 1:00.84, Viktoria Mashkina 1:00.99

200: Milana Stepanova 2:10.66, Renata Gaynullina 2:10.68, Darya Ustinova 2:15.05

Breaststroke:

50: Evgeniia Chikunova 31.02, Elena Bogomolova 31.50, Arina Edapina 31.53

100: Evgeniia Chikunova 1:06.58, Ekaterina Ereshko 1:08.53, Sofya Anufrieva 1:08.67

200: Evgeniia Chikunova 2:22.70, Ekaterina Ereshko 2:29.30, Anastasiya Zakharova 2:32.69

Freestyle:

50: Darya Klepikova 24.64, Alina Gaifutdinova 24.66, Arina Surkova 24.80

100: Darya Klepikova 53.48, Darya Trofimova 54.15, Darya Surushkina 55.14

200: Darya Trofimova 1:58.32, Darya Surushkina 1:59.44, Anastasiya Markova 2:00.99

400: Arina Pantina 4:12.67, Elizaveta Kozubovskaya 4:14.30, Anastasiya Saratova 4:17.55

800: Arina Pantina 8:38.54, Alexandra Khaylova 8:48.71, Anastasiya Kuvychko 8:52.04

1500: Alexandra Khaylova 16:43.29, Lali Pankratova 16:53.53, Anastasiya Chernyshova 17:08.02

IM:

200: Irina Zvyagintseva 2:13.36, Viktoria Mashkina 2:14.53, Anastasiya Sorokina 2:15.06

400: Polina Leykina 4:48.27, Diana Valiullina 4:48.65, Anastasiya Chernyshova 4:48.71

MEN’S EVENT PODIUMS

Butterfly:

50: Roman Shevlyakov 22.92, Oleg Kostin 23.19, Egor Yurchenko 23.22

100: Roman Shevlyakov 50.70, Mikhail Vekovishchev 51.40, Andrey Volkov 52.16

200: Alexander Kudashev 1:55.97, Egor Pavlov 1:57.38, German Zazhirsky 2:00.14

Backstroke:

50: Yan Shapkin 25.09, Egor Yurchenko 25.19, Lev Mazhura 25.47

100: Dmitry Savenko 54.23, Alexey Tkachev 54.47, Nikolai Zuev 54.71

200: Dmitry Savenko 1:58.57, Nikolai Zuev 1:58.91, Georgiy Smirnov 1:59.11

Breaststroke:

50: Kirill Prigoda 27.17, Danil Semyaninov 27.45, Andrey Nikolaev 27.57

100: Kirill Prigoda 59.70, Danil Semyaninov 1:00.23, Alexander Zhigalov 1:00.38

200: Kirill Prigoda 2:09.77, Mikhail Dorinov 2:09.86, Alexander Zhigalov 2:10.27

Freestyle:

50: Nikita Chernousov 22.15, Vasily Kukushkin 22.46, Ilya Zakharikov 22.46

100: Ivan Girev 48.55, Vyacheslav Zuev 49.10, Vladislav Grinev 49.20

200: Daniil Shatalov 1:47.15, Nikolai Kolesnikov 1:47.96, Vladislav Reznichenko 1:48.02

400: Daniil Shatalov 3:50.21, Roman Kotov 3:51.30, Nikolai Kolesnikov 3:51.69

800: Ivan Morgun 7:59.37, Sergey Semenov 8:02.10, Alexander Lyubavsky 8:02.76

1500: Ivan Morgun 15:20.60, Alexander Egorov 15:23.48, Sergey Semenov 15:23.75

IM: