Roman Shevliakov Pops 50.70 In 100 Fly To Break Andrei Minakov’s Russian National Record

2025 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CUP

Monday, June 23rd – Thursday, June 26th

Kazan, Russia

LCM (50m)

Entries/Results

Livestream

The 2025 Russian Cup is currently underway in Kazan, Russia. On night two of the competition, Roman Shevliakov broke new ground in the men’s 100m butterfly. He became the second Russian man ever to swim under 51 seconds and dipped under Andrei Minakov’s Russian record of 50.82 with a time of 50.70 en route to the win.

26-year-old Shevliakov opened the first 50 meters in 23.25, more than half a second faster than Minakov’s record split of 23.81. Although Shevliakov closed in 27.45 compared to Minakov’s 27.01, his significantly faster front half allowed him to clear the national standard by 12 hundredths of a second.

Compared to his previous personal best of 51.18, where his splits were 23.71 and 27.47, Shevliakov significantly improved his front-end speed while maintaining a nearly identical back half. That previous best time was set back in July 2023 at the Russian Swim Cup.

His new time now ranks him as the equal 22nd fastest man of all time in the event’s history. He also moves from 21st to 8th in this year’s world rankings.

Updated Top All Time Performers:

Despite this promising national record, Shevliakov is unlikely to compete for the Russian team at the World Championships in Singapore next month. He finished third at the Russian World Trials in April, missing a top-two qualifying spot by just three hundredths of a second. Minakov won the event with the previous national record of 50.82, Mikhail Antipov took silver in 51.25, and Shevliakov earned bronze with a time of 51.28.

According to the Russian Swimming selection criteria for Worlds, swimmers had to place first or second in the ‘A’ final and achieve a qualifying time to be considered for selection. The final team is decided based on the head coach’s recommendation, taking into account the athletes’ performances. The ultimate decision rests with the Presidium of the Russian Federation of Aquatic Sports. Since the official roster has not yet been released, it remains possible that Shevliakov could still be added due to the head coach’s discretion, although this seems unlikely. We will have to wait for World Aquatics to publish the official entry book to know for sure.

The likely absence of Shevliakov from the roster could raise concerns about the medley relay on paper, but it’s not too damaging. Thankfully, Minakov is qualified and is only about a tenth of a second slower, so Russia’s chances against their main rival, China, remain strong. The two teams are expected to post a 1-2 finish at Worlds next month in what many predict will be a tight race.

Earlier this year in April, the Russian squad recorded a national record in the relay with a time of 3:28.49. That relay didn’t include Kliment Kolesnikov, the team’s best backstroker. Shevliakov swam fly and popped a relay split of 50.98.