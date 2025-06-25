Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Oldest, Youngest, Zodiacs, and the U.S. Men Get Younger at the 2025 World Championships

Comments: 6

Math Note: the swimmers’ ages don’t quite line up with normal discussion, because we’re actually counting their ages in days, which includes leap days. This is most noticeable in cases like Simone Manuel and Alex Walsh, who have birthdays during the meet. Our math implies that their birthdays are before the meet, but in actuality, they occur during the meet.

The youngest U.S. Olympic men’s team in decades has yielded to an even younger team for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, as many veterans are sitting out this season or retiring, giving way to a youth movement in USA Swimming.

Both the men’s and women’s teams for Singapore are younger than the ones the U.S. sent to the Olympic Games last summer in Paris; the men’s team by a significant margin.

Of last year’s Olympic Team, the five oldest swimmers (all men) didn’t return for Worlds: Nic Fink, Chase Kalisz, Ryan Held, Ryan Murphy, and Blake Pieroni. With Caeleb Dressel and Abbey Weitzeil, that’s seven of the eight oldest swimmers not returning, which is not entirely unexpected after an Olympic Games (especially an Olympic Games with a relatively-veteran roster).

All ages based on the date of the start of the swimming competition: July 27, 2025

Means & Medians

  • The average of the whole team is 22 years, 219 days, which is almost a full year younger than the Olympic Team (23 years, 140 days).
  • The average age of the men’s team is 22 years, 254 days, which is younger than the Olympic Team by almost a year. The absence of the six oldest men from that Olympic Team, plus the presence of high school swimmers like Luka Mijatovic, Campbell McKean, and Thomas Heilman, shifted the average substantially, though most of the team is still in their 20s.
  • The median age of the men’s team is 22 years, 291 days. That’s slightly higher than the average.
  • The average age of the women’s team is 22 years, 176 days, which is about three months younger than the Olympic Team. The women’s team average age has remained fairly stable since 2012 relative to the men’s team, which has seen more up-and-down movements.

Zodiac Signs

Historically, we’ve seen a sort of poetic trend of the aquatic-themed signs of Pisces (the fish) and Aquarius (the water bearer) lead the way in this category.

But that run has come to an end; with only 5 Aquarius swimmers and 5 Pisces swimmers, which is only slightly above the average expected for each sign. This year, Leos lead the way with 8 representative swimmers, followed by Geminis.

Zodiac Signs
US Team Members
Aries 1
Taurus 1
Gemini 7
Cancer 3
Leo 8
Virgo 2
Libra 6
Scorpio 6
Sagittarius 4
Capricorn 6
Aquarius 5
Pisces 5

There has been a lot of research done on when kids are born and their relative success in sports based on having an extra 10 or 11 months of growth versus their grade-level peers. We haven’t seen that shine too brightly in recent US National Teams, but this year has more of it. The most common month for birthdays in this group is August; while that is before many states’ cutoff, lots of August baby parents choose to hold their kids back a year rather than having them be at a deficit age-wise.

Further examining August babies shows a mixed bag. Phoebe Bacon (from Maryland), Simone Manuel (from Texas), Jonny Kulow (from Wyoming), Henry McFadden (from New Jersey), and Patrick Sammon (from California) were all 18 as they started their freshman years of college, and so on the younger end of their grades.

Destin Lasco (from New Jersey), Rex Maurer (from California), and Dylan Gravley (from Nevada) were 19 as they started their freshmen years of college.

Birth Month
US Team Members
January 6
February 5
March 3
April 2
May 3
June 6
July 2
August 9
September 1
October 7
November 5
December 5

Matching the last two Olympic Teams, Wednesday continues to be the most common day for US swimmers on the big team every year to have been born. We have no idea why.

Day of Week
US Team Members
1 Sunday 9
2 Monday 5
3 Tuesday 4
4 Wednesday 14
5 Thursday 6
6 Friday 10
7 Saturday 6

This team, regardless of their outcome in Singapore, is already beating the odds: a roster of 54 swimmers has an approximately 97% chance of two swimmers sharing a birthday, yet no two swimmers on this roster share a birthday. Brooke Travis does, however, share my birthday, which should count for something.

Oldest to Youngest

The American debutant (though not World Championship debutantSanto Condorelli is the only 30-something at this year’s meet. In fact, Simone Manuel, who turns 29 during the meet, is the only other swimmer who is older than 28 (by days) on this team.

The youngest woman on the team is open water swimmer Brinkleigh Hansen from Florida. She is only 15 years old, which is an outlier these days (it hasn’t always been). The same is true for 16-year-old Luka MijatovicClaire Weinstein at 18 years, 153 days, is the youngest woman on the pool team.

Two swimmers, Manuel and Alex Walsh, have birthdays during the meet.

Swimmer Birthday Age at Start of Worlds (Swim)
Santo Condorelli 1/17/1995 30 Years, 199 days
Simone Manuel 8/2/1996 29 Years, 1 days
Lilly King 2/10/1997 28 Years, 174 days
Katie Ledecky 3/17/1997 28 Years, 139 days
Michael Andrew 4/18/1999 26 Years, 107 days
Brooke Travis 6/18/2000 25 Years, 45 days
Bobby Finke 11/6/1999 25 Years, 270 days
Shaine Casas 12/25/1999 25 Years, 221 days
AJ Pouch 11/15/2000 24 Years, 260 days
Alex Walsh 7/31/2001 24 Years, 2 days
Katharine Berkoff 1/28/2001 24 Years, 186 days
Ivan Puskovitch 2/28/2001 24 Years, 155 days
Joey Tepper 6/11/2002 23 Years, 52 days
Charlie Clark 6/17/2002 23 Years, 46 days
Destin Lasco 8/7/2001 23 Years, 360 days
Carson Foster 10/26/2001 23 Years, 280 days
David Johnston 10/28/2001 23 Years, 278 days
Kate Douglass 11/17/2001 23 Years, 258 days
Emma Weyant 12/24/2001 23 Years, 221 days
Regan Smith 2/9/2002 23 Years, 174 days
Luca Urlando 3/16/2002 23 Years, 139 days
Mariah Denigan 5/30/2003 22 Years, 64 days
Luke Hobson 6/5/2003 22 Years, 58 days
Chris Guiliano 6/25/2003 22 Years, 38 days
Phoebe Bacon 8/12/2002 22 Years, 355 days
Dylan Gravley 8/31/2002 22 Years, 336 days
Anna Peplowski 9/25/2002 22 Years, 311 days
Jack Aikins 10/11/2002 22 Years, 295 days
Gabriel Jett 10/14/2002 22 Years, 292 days
Josh Matheny 10/16/2002 22 Years, 290 days
Dare Rose 11/1/2002 22 Years, 274 days
Torri Huske 12/7/2002 22 Years, 238 days
Jack Alexy 1/19/2003 22 Years, 195 days
Gretchen Walsh 1/29/2003 22 Years, 185 days
Patrick Sammon 8/6/2003 21 Years, 361 days
Claire Curzan 6/30/2004 21 Years, 32 days
Quintin McCarty 11/29/2003 21 Years, 246 days
Tommy Janton 2/24/2004 21 Years, 159 days
McKenzie Siroky 5/23/2005 20 Years, 70 days
Bella Sims 5/25/2005 20 Years, 68 days
Jonny Kulow 8/11/2004 20 Years, 355 days
Rex Maurer 8/17/2004 20 Years, 349 days
Keaton Jones 10/13/2004 20 Years, 292 days
Erin Gemmell 12/2/2004 20 Years, 242 days
Caroline Bricker 1/3/2005 20 Years, 210 days
Jillian Cox 7/18/2005 20 Years, 14 days
Henry McFadden 8/4/2005 19 Years, 362 days
Anna Moesch 10/17/2005 19 Years, 288 days
Katie Grimes 1/8/2006 19 Years, 205 days
Campbell McKean 8/26/2006 18 Years, 340 days
Thomas Heilman 2/7/2007 18 Years, 175 days
Claire Weinstein 3/1/2007 18 Years, 153 days
Luka Mijatovic 4/22/2009 16 Years, 100 days
Brinkleigh Hansen 12/16/2009 15 Years, 227 days

In This Story

6
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

6 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Elara Bloomington
12 minutes ago

if i was born on april 25th does that mean i can split a 32 freestyle in my 2IM as well

0
0
Reply
Seth
39 minutes ago

I should write an article that being a Gemini means you have a higher chance of making the Us national team.

4
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  Seth
19 minutes ago

Because secretly there’s two of you giving you extra propulsion?

0
0
Reply
Hswimmer
1 hour ago

Geminis are the best!

0
0
Reply
Oldmanswimmer
1 hour ago

Interesting article. I don’t think it is possible to have the overall average age and the men’s average age be the same because adding in the women’s team MUST bring down the overall average age. Perhaps a typo somewhere.

6
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  Oldmanswimmer
7 minutes ago

Good catch, fixed, thanks.

0
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!