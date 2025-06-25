Sara Curtis On Her Upcoming Move To Virginia: “This Is The Right Time To Grow”

In Episode 9 of Sportiva-Mente – the podcast hosted by Italian Olympians Lorenzo Zazzeri and Matteo Restivo – Sara Curtis opened up about her upcoming move to the United States and her decision to join Todd DeSorbo’s elite NCAA program at the University of Virginia. Calm, clear and mature beyond her years, Curtis explained how the choice to move was driven by a need for growth.

I’m moving on August 20. I want a change. I want to be surrounded by people who can bring out the best in me every day. I want to become a more complete swimmer.

Her decision wasn’t a sudden one. Curtis first met DeSorbo during a training camp in Italy back in 2023, and it left a lasting impression:

It took just a few minutes. What struck me was how present he was on deck. He was everywhere. He didn’t just let you swim – he was watching, correcting, following every detail. After that camp, I told myself: ‘One day I want to train with him.

The decision didn’t come easily. Curtis had initially ignored DeSorbo’s first message.

“The first time he wrote me, I ignored it,” she admitted.

Then I saw it again, thought about it, and answered: Okay, fine. But if I don’t like it, I’ll come back.’

Curtis emphasized that this is not a definitive goodbye to Italy. “It’s an experience, not a permanent move,” she clarified. “If I like it, I’ll stay. If not, I’ll come back. That’s what I told Todd too—very honestly.”

She also acknowledged the emotional weight of leaving behind her longtime coach Thomas Maggiora and teammates, describing them as “family.” But Curtis made it clear that her choice wasn’t about leaving anyone behind. “I love them, and they’ve helped me so much. But I need to see what’s out there.”

I know it’s not going to be easy, but I need to step out of my comfort zone. I’ll find strong athletes, new challenges, and the chance to grow – not just in terms of times, but as an athlete overall.

Curtis is aware of what awaits her, and that’s precisely why she’s going.

I don’t just want to be a good Italian sprinter. I want to grow in every way, and I knew I had to take this step.

Born in Savigliano (ITA) to an Italian father and Nigerian mother, Sara Curtis is coached by Thomas Maggiora. At just 18, she has already collected five World Junior medals and fifteen European Junior medals, including ten golds.

She made her senior debut in 2023 at the European Short Course Championships in Otopeni, where she earned two silver medals in relays.

She holds multiple national records: 24.56 in women’s 50 free LCM (March 2024), 26.08 in SCM 50M backstroke (April 2024 – also a junior world record), and 23.77 in SCM 50 free(November 2024). At the 2024 World Short Course Championships in Budapest, she won her first senior international gold in the 4×50 mixed freestyle relay.

Her biggest breakthrough came at the 2025 Italian Spring Nationals, where she broke Federica Pellegrini’s longstanding 100 freestyle national record, clocking 53.01. The next day, she twice lowered her own 50 freestyle mark, finishing with a 24.43.

On April 18, 2025, she announced that she would be joining the University of Virginia starting in August.