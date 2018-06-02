Carmel, Indiana’s Kendra Bowen Makes Verbal Commitment to Purdue

Carmel, Indiana’s Kendra Bowen has announced her verbal commitment to Purdue University for 2019-20.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at Purdue University! Can’t wait to be a Boilermaker!🖤💛 #boileruphammerdown”

Bowen is wrapping up her junior year at Carmel High School. She contributed to the Greyhounds’ record 32nd consecutive state title in February, placing sixth in the 200 free (1:50.49) and fifth in the 500 free (4:58.33), individually. In club swimming, too, where she represents Carmel Swim Club, she focuses mainly on mid-distance freestyle. Just after high school season she competed at American Short Course Championships and notched PBs in the 50/100/500 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM with top-8 finishes in the 200/500 free and consols appearances in the 50/100 free and 400 IM.

Bowen kicked off her long course season at TYR Pro Swim Series Indy with lifetime bests in the 50/200/400/800 free and 100 back.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.99

100 free – 51.24

200 free – 1:50.19

500 free – 4:56.66

