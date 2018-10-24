VSHL 6A 100 Back Runner-Up Nathan Wakefield Verbals to South Carolina

Nathan Wakefield of Poseidon Swimming in Virginia has verbally committed to the University of South Carolina.

Excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of South Carolina as a part of the class of 2023! After touring on campus and interacting with the team, I knew South Carolina felt like home. Athletically and academically, I believe that I will be able to be very successful. Thank you to all of those who helped me through this process. I can’t wait to be a part of the team! Go Cocks!

TOP TIMES

50y back – 23.36

100y back – 49.57

200y back – 1:47.76

100y fly – 50.46

200y fly – 1:50.17

200y free – 1:40.53

Wakefield is primarily a backstroker, with solid times in butterfly and the 200 free. At the 2018 VSHL 6A State Championships, representing Clover Hill High School, Wakefield touched 2nd in the 100 back and 5th in the 100 fly. He split a 26.93 swimming breast on their 200 medley relay and was 21.26 anchoring their 200 free relay.

Wakefield joins Cole Bruns and Mark Shperkin in the Gamecocks’ class of 2023.