Quotes To Conclude 2019 British Championships

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 British Swimming Championships concluded tonight in Glasgow, but not before several swimmers came away with national titles, gold medals and World Championships qualifying times. Check out some of the big guns had to say after their swims tonight, with content courtesy of British Swimming.

Duncan Scott on winning his 200m freestyle national title in 1:45.63, qualifying for this summer’s World Championships: “Initially I was a bit disappointed. It’s faster than I was two years ago for Trials so I guess I need to look at it like that. It’s probably just the expectations I set myself that made me initially disappointed, and I’m only 0.3 slower then I went in the European final and it was my tenth race.

“It was tough this morning. It was slower to make the final than most people anticipated. There were quite a few tired guys out there this morning but you had to still be on it. Once you’re in the final its fine, but that was a hard swim.

“It’s been a good strong week. I was disappointed with my first event, the 200 fly. It was the second fastest time I’ve ever been but I feel there’s a lot more to give there and I’m not sure when I’ll next do that event.

“But in total it’s been a really solid meet for me. I’ve made big PBs across events, in the 100 fly, 100 free and I was close there in the 200 free. I think I’ve done enough to make the team!”

Luke Greenbank post-200m backstroke lifetime best of 1:55.89 for gold: “This is amazing. I’ve struggled for the last couple of years so I’m just so happy to be back on form in that race there, it was amazing, I can’t put it into words.”

“I knew I was definitely capable of doing it, but I didn’t try to think about it too much, as I do have a tendency to overthink things, but it was always in the back of my mind. This is what I wanted this week, to come here and do the times and get on the team, so I’m just really, really pleased with that.”

29-year-old Alys Thomas pulled the 100m fly/200m fly double here at Tollcross: “Yeah, it’s not been too bad – two British titles in one week!”

Speaking on medley relay chances for Great Britain in Gwangju: “We did really well at the Europeans and it is a strong relay – when we’re on form we could go all the way. I’m only new to the medley relay team anyway but those girls are strong, Freya, Siobhan and Georgia as well – when we’re on fire I believe we could be really competitive in it.”

Jocelyn Ulyett on taking gold in her secondary 100 breaststroke event: “It’s a bit surreal – it’s a good feeling! I always knew it was going to be really close but I just tried to focus on my own swim. I knew that Siobhan and Sarah either side of me would go out fast, so I just tried to come back on them and use my 200m pace. It’s been a tough past few years, so this meet for me was about coming here and having fun most importantly, as I swim fast when I have fun. I’ve stepped forward with my 200m but I’m really pleased with this.”

Ben Proud speaking to his 50m free/50m fly double victory: “I’m happy with that swim tonight. I think looking back at both races, both of them have been consistently off my best but it reflects that we’ve just been taking a steady build throughout the season and I think that’s going to pay dividends for the summer. I’m definitely trying to learn how to focus my preparations to the one big meet each year; I think that’s how my career is going to have to be now and that’s all I want to be doing – winning medals on the world stage.”

Scott McLay on his 4th place finish, but tying the 50m fly Scottish National Record: “I couldn’t have asked for a better Trials than this. At the start I was just focusing on the stuff I needed to focus on, but I also wanted to enjoy it as well, which is exactly what I did.

“I’m definitely excited to see if I get picked or not. If I do I’ll have reached one of my targets that I put down at the beginning of the season and I’ll be thrilled with that. But if not I’ll just take the great swims I’ve had, move on and see what else I can do further on in the summer.”