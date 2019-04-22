2020 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Tickets Go on Sale July 1st

All-session passes for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials will go on sale on July 1, 2019. This means that fans will actually be able to buy tickets for the 2020 Olympic Tickets (which go on sale internationally on June 14th) before tickets to the Olympic Trials. The meet will be held from Sunday, June 21st through Sunday, June 28th.

Key Dates:

July 1, 2019 – All-Session tickets open for general public via Ticketmaster

– All-Session tickets open for general public via Ticketmaster November 15, 2019 – Launch of 4-day ticket package (based on availability; date subject to change)

– Launch of 4-day ticket package (based on availability; date subject to change) February 15, 2020 – Launch of Daily and Single-Session tickets (based on availability; date subject to change)

This is similar timing to the 2016 Trials, where they went on sale on June 29th of the prior year.

For the first time ever, all 8 days of the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials were sold out in 2016.

For the most up-to-date information, visit: www.usaswimming.org/trials

Hotel rooms are available to book for the public 12 months in advance of the dates for which they are to be booked.

Ticket prices for the 2020 Trials have increased slightly: an 2016 all-session pass cost $550, $450, or $350 for the 3 primary tiers. The $25 increase is almost exactly in-line with U.S. inflation over the same time period.

There will be a slight premium on tickets for either 4-day (half-meet) packages or single-day packages.

The newly-renamed CHI Health Center in Omaha seats over 17,000 for basketball games, with its swimming capacity reduced to just-over 14,000 for the Olympic Trials.