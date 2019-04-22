Russia Announces 38-Swimmer Roster for 2019 World Championships

The All-Russia Swimming Federation (WWF) has announced a 38-swimmer roster, made up of 17 men and 21 women, for the 2019 World Championships. This year’s Worlds will be held from July 21st through 28th in Gwangju, South Korea.

There are two notable revelations from the roster: both inclusions.

Both butterflier Svetlana Chimrova and 14-year old breaststroke phenom Evgenia Chikunova have been included in the roster.

Chimrova’s inclusion is noteworthy because she didn’t hit the Russian-mandated qualifying standard in finals of any of the 3 butterfly races. She won both the 100 (57.98, 57.63 in semi-finals)) and 200 (2:10.44) meter races, and was 2nd in the 50 fly (26.34) behind only a Russian Record from Arina Surkova.

Still, she was chosen for the squad anyway, likely justified by her need on the medley relay. Chimrova is the National Record holder in the 100 and 200 meter butterflies, but her progress this season has been hampered by a week-long hospital stay that interrupted her training in January.

As for Chikunova, the 14-year old who won the women’s 200 breaststroke in 2:22.67, breaking the Russian Junior Record in the event. In spite of rumors after the meet that she would skip the World Championships to focus on World Juniors, which would allow 3rd-place finisher Yulia Efimova to defend her title in the 200 breaststroke, Chikunova’s name does appear on Russia’s roster for the senior version of the World Championships.

While there are no events listed with Russia’s entries, Chikunova missed the final of the 50 breaststroke and was just 5th in the 100 breaststroke, so neither of those events make sense as an entry for her over the 200. The 200 breatstroke runner-up, Maria Temnikova, is also on the roster, and she too had no other top 2 finishes at the meet.

This is a dramatic increase in roster size from 2017, where Russia sent only 29 swimmers (19 men, 10 women) to the World Championships. There they finished in a tie with China for 3rd on the medals table, having won 3 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze medals. That included World Championships from Evgeny Rylov (men’s 200 back), Anton Chupkov (men’s 200 breast), and the aforementioned Efimova (women’s 200 breast).

The Russian men will have a few relay spots to replenish this year. 2017’s 400 medley relay butterflier Alexander Popkov did not make the team this year; nor did key 800 free relay swimmer Danila Izotov.

Russian Roster for the 2019 World Championships (Last Name listed first):

Men

Vekovishchev Mikhail (Kaluga region) Girev Ivan (Moscow region) Grinev Vladislav (Moscow) Dovgalyuk Mikhail (Moscow) Druzhinin Ilya (KhMAO-Yugra) Zhilkin Andrey (Moscow) Kolesnikov Kliment (Moscow) Kostin Oleg (Nizhny Novgorod region) Krasnykh Alexander (Republic of Tatarstan) Malyutin Martin (Omsk Region) Minakov Andrei (Saint Petersburg) Morozov Vlad (Moscow) Nikolaev Andrey (Kaluga region) Palatov Alexander (Krasnoyarsk region) Prigoda Kirill (St. Petersburg) Rylov Evgeny (Moscow region – Khabarovsk Territory) Chupkov Anton (Moscow)

Women