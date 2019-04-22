Gauging the Impact of the Stringent French Qualifying Times for Worlds

2019 French Elite National Championships – 50M

At the conclusion of Sunday night’s final session at the 2019 French Elite Nationals in Rennes, the French Federation (FFN) announced that 11 athletes had been selected to the roster for 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. Three had already prequalified by virtue of their medal-winning performances at 2018 European Championships (Charlotte Bonnet, Fantine Lesaffre, and Mehdy Metella) and eight were added during the course of the national selection meet (Béryl Gastaldello, Marie Wattel, David Aubry, Maxime Grousset, Damien Joly, Clément Mignon, Tom Paco Pedroni, and Jérémy Stravius).

The French qualifying standards were stringent. To make the Worlds roster, swimmers needed to achieve a time in prelims that was, on average 0.56% faster for the women and 0.59% faster for the men, than the FINA “A” standards for each event. Then they had to finish in either first or second in finals.

For the relays, add-up times were based on prelims performances. And the relays for which an individual was prequalified for Worlds (i.e. women’s 4×100 and 4×200 free and men’s 4×100 free) had to use the add-up times of the 2nd through 5th finishers in prelims, rather than the times of the top four.

There were several near-misses during the week, but the National Technical Director, Julien Issoulié, was intractable. When the women failed to qualify a 4×100 free relay, although they won gold in Glasgow with 3:34.65, he said at the press conference, “We have chosen to apply a criterion that has been carefully considered. The logic for the relay is identical to that of the individual events. Going forward, what interests me is knowing what we will put in place so that our women swim faster and no longer find themselves in this kind of situation. That is the question we asked ourselves because it’s not about the World Championships in Korea, but the Tokyo Games next year.”

What if…

What would the team look like if the rules were simplified to:

Finish first or second in finals with a FINA “A” cut.

Below you have that calculation. The second column contains the 11 swimmers who made the team, by the event for which they were selected. The third column expands the current selection to include those swimmers who hit A cuts in finals. For comparison’s sake, we’ve included the top two finishers in the final of each event with their finals times and prelims times, so you can see why swimmers were selected and why they weren’t.

There are still a couple of tough calls. Samy Helmbacher got an A cut in prelims of the 400 IM, but not in finals, for example, so he didn’t make the list. If we had expanded our simplified qualification rule to include an A cut in either prelims or finals and a top-2 finish, he’d be on our roster. And Maxime Grousset missed the A cut by .03 in finals.

[Nota bene: this is purely an academic exercise. It does not take into account how the swimmers may have performed differently in finals if selections were on the line, or how swimmers may have varied their entries.]

*pre-qualified for the event at 2018 European Championships.