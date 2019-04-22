2020 US Olympic Swimming Trials Will Follow Olympic Order for New Events

The schedule for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials will follow the recently-confirmed schedule for the 2020 Olympic Games event-for-event, USA Swimming confirmed on Monday, with 2 notable exceptions:
- There are no relays at the Olympic Trials in Omaha (eliminating a lot of doubles and triples that swimmers might face in Tokyo), and
- In Omaha at the Olympic Trials, prelims will be at 10AM and finals will be at 6:45PM: basically a reverse of the schedule for the Olympics.
This means that the newly-inserted men’s 800 free and women’s 1500 free, which along with the mixed medley relay will be added to the 2020 Olympic schedule for the first time, will go in the same place in the Olympic Trials schedule as they will in the Olympic schedule: days 5 and 4, respectively.
USA Swimming had previously confirmed that they won’t use morning finals at the 2020 Olympic Trials, just as they didn’t before the 2008 Olympic Games that also saw morning finals. The Olympic Trials themselves are becoming a bigger-and-bigger television draw, and as such maintaining prime-time finals has become even more important.
- See Also: 2020 US Olympic Trials Time Standards
2020 US Olympic Trials Schedule
|Preliminaries
|Semifinals & Finals
|Sunday, June 21
|Sunday, June 21
|Men’s 400 Individual Medley
|Men’s 400 Individual Medley – FINAL
|Women’s 100 Butterfly
|Women’s 100 Butterfly – Semifinal
|Men’s 400 Freestyle
|Men’s 400 Freestyle – FINAL
|Women’s 400 Individual Medley
|Women’s 400 Individual Medley – FINAL
|Men’s 100 Breaststroke
|Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Semifinal
|Monday, June 22
|Monday, June 22
|Women’s 100 Backstroke
|Women’s 100 Butterfly – FINAL
|Men’s 200 Freestyle
|Men’s 200 Freestyle – Semifinal
|Women’s 100 Breaststroke
|Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Semifinal
|Men’s 100 Backstroke
|Men’s 100 Breaststroke – FINAL
|Women’s 400 Freestyle
|Women’s 400 Freestyle – FINAL
|Men’s 100 Backstroke – Semifinal
|Women’s 100 Backstroke – Semifinal
|Tuesday, June 23
|Tuesday, June 23
|Women’s 200 Freestyle
|Women’s 200 Freestyle – Semifinal
|Men’s 200 Butterfly
|Men’s 200 Freestyle – FINAL
|Women’s 200 Individual Medley
|Women’s 100 Backstroke – FINAL
|Women’s 1500 Freestyle
|Men’s 100 Backstroke – FINAL
|Women’s 100 Breaststroke – FINAL
|Men’s 200 Butterfly – Semifinal
|Women’s 200 Individual Medley – Semifinal
|Wednesday, June 24
|Wednesday, June 24
|Men’s 100 Freestyle
|Men’s 100 Freestyle – Semifinal
|Women’s 200 Butterfly
|Women’s 200 Freestyle – FINAL
|Men’s 200 Breaststroke
|Men’s 200 Butterfly – FINAL
|Men’s 800 Freestyle
|Women’s 200 Butterfly – Semifinal
|Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Semifinal
|Women’s 200 Individual Medley – FINAL
|Women’s 1500 Freestyle – FINAL
|Thursday, June 25
|Thursday, June 25
|Women’s 100 Freestyle
|Men’s 800 Freestyle – FINAL
|Men’s 200 Backstroke
|Men’s 200 Breaststroke – FINAL
|Women’s 200 Breaststroke
|Women’s 100 Freestyle – Semifinal
|Men’s 200 Individual Medley
|Men’s 200 Backstroke – Semifinal
|Women’s 200 Butterfly – FINAL
|Men’s 100 Freestyle – FINAL
|Women’s 200 Breaststroke – Semifinal
|Men’s 200 Individual Medley – Semifinal
|Friday, June 26
|Friday, June 26
|Women’s 800 Freestyle
|Women’s 200 Breaststroke – FINAL
|Men’s 100 Butterfly
|Men’s 200 Backstroke – FINAL
|Women’s 200 Backstroke
|Women’s 200 Backstroke – Semifinal
|Men’s 200 Individual Medley – FINAL
|Women’s 100 Freestyle – FINAL
|Men’s 100 Butterfly – Semifinal
|Saturday, June 27
|Saturday, June 27
|Men’s 50 Freestyle
|Men’s 100 Butterfly – FINAL
|Women’s 50 Freestyle
|Women’s 200 Backstroke – FINAL
|Men’s 1500 Freestyle
|Women’s 800 Freestyle – FINAL
|Men’s 50 Freestyle – Semifinal
|Women’s 50 Freestyle – Semifinal
|Sunday, June 28
|Sunday, June 28
|No Preliminaries
|Men’s 50 Freestyle – FINAL
|Women’s 50 Freestyle – FINAL
|Men’s 1500 Freestyle – FINAL
