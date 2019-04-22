Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 US Olympic Swimming Trials Will Follow Olympic Order for New Events

The schedule for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials will follow the recently-confirmed schedule for the 2020 Olympic Games event-for-event, USA Swimming confirmed on Monday, with 2 notable exceptions:

  1. There are no relays at the Olympic Trials in Omaha (eliminating a lot of doubles and triples that swimmers might face in Tokyo), and
  2. In Omaha at the Olympic Trials, prelims will be at 10AM and finals will be at 6:45PM: basically a reverse of the schedule for the Olympics.

This means that the newly-inserted men’s 800 free and women’s 1500 free, which along with the mixed medley relay will be added to the 2020 Olympic schedule for the first time, will go in the same place in the Olympic Trials schedule as they will in the Olympic schedule: days 5 and 4, respectively.

USA Swimming had previously confirmed that they won’t use morning finals at the 2020 Olympic Trials, just as they didn’t before the 2008 Olympic Games that also saw morning finals. The Olympic Trials themselves are becoming a bigger-and-bigger television draw, and as such maintaining prime-time finals has become even more important.

2020 US Olympic Trials Schedule

Preliminaries Semifinals & Finals
Sunday, June 21 Sunday, June 21
Men’s 400 Individual Medley Men’s 400 Individual Medley – FINAL
Women’s 100 Butterfly Women’s 100 Butterfly – Semifinal
Men’s 400 Freestyle Men’s 400 Freestyle – FINAL
Women’s 400 Individual Medley Women’s 400 Individual Medley – FINAL
Men’s 100 Breaststroke Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Semifinal
Monday, June 22 Monday, June 22
Women’s 100 Backstroke Women’s 100 Butterfly – FINAL
Men’s 200 Freestyle Men’s 200 Freestyle – Semifinal
Women’s 100 Breaststroke Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Semifinal
Men’s 100 Backstroke Men’s 100 Breaststroke – FINAL
Women’s 400 Freestyle Women’s 400 Freestyle – FINAL
Men’s 100 Backstroke – Semifinal
Women’s 100 Backstroke – Semifinal
Tuesday, June 23 Tuesday, June 23
Women’s 200 Freestyle Women’s 200 Freestyle – Semifinal
Men’s 200 Butterfly Men’s 200 Freestyle – FINAL
Women’s 200 Individual Medley Women’s 100 Backstroke – FINAL
Women’s 1500 Freestyle Men’s 100 Backstroke – FINAL
Women’s 100 Breaststroke – FINAL
Men’s 200 Butterfly – Semifinal
Women’s 200 Individual Medley – Semifinal
Wednesday, June 24 Wednesday, June 24
Men’s 100 Freestyle Men’s 100 Freestyle – Semifinal
Women’s 200 Butterfly Women’s 200 Freestyle – FINAL
Men’s 200 Breaststroke Men’s 200 Butterfly – FINAL
Men’s 800 Freestyle Women’s 200 Butterfly – Semifinal
Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Semifinal
Women’s 200 Individual Medley – FINAL
Women’s 1500 Freestyle – FINAL
Thursday, June 25 Thursday, June 25
Women’s 100 Freestyle Men’s 800 Freestyle – FINAL
Men’s 200 Backstroke Men’s 200 Breaststroke – FINAL
Women’s 200 Breaststroke Women’s 100 Freestyle – Semifinal
Men’s 200 Individual Medley Men’s 200 Backstroke – Semifinal
Women’s 200 Butterfly – FINAL
Men’s 100 Freestyle – FINAL
Women’s 200 Breaststroke – Semifinal
Men’s 200 Individual Medley – Semifinal
Friday, June 26 Friday, June 26
Women’s 800 Freestyle Women’s 200 Breaststroke – FINAL
Men’s 100 Butterfly Men’s 200 Backstroke – FINAL
Women’s 200 Backstroke Women’s 200 Backstroke – Semifinal
Men’s 200 Individual Medley – FINAL
Women’s 100 Freestyle – FINAL
Men’s 100 Butterfly – Semifinal
Saturday, June 27 Saturday, June 27
Men’s 50 Freestyle Men’s 100 Butterfly – FINAL
Women’s 50 Freestyle Women’s 200 Backstroke – FINAL
Men’s 1500 Freestyle Women’s 800 Freestyle – FINAL
Men’s 50 Freestyle – Semifinal
Women’s 50 Freestyle – Semifinal
Sunday, June 28 Sunday, June 28
No Preliminaries Men’s 50 Freestyle – FINAL
Women’s 50 Freestyle – FINAL
Men’s 1500 Freestyle – FINAL

 

