2020 US Olympic Swimming Trials Will Follow Olympic Order for New Events

The schedule for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials will follow the recently-confirmed schedule for the 2020 Olympic Games event-for-event, USA Swimming confirmed on Monday, with 2 notable exceptions:

There are no relays at the Olympic Trials in Omaha (eliminating a lot of doubles and triples that swimmers might face in Tokyo), and In Omaha at the Olympic Trials, prelims will be at 10AM and finals will be at 6:45PM: basically a reverse of the schedule for the Olympics.

This means that the newly-inserted men’s 800 free and women’s 1500 free, which along with the mixed medley relay will be added to the 2020 Olympic schedule for the first time, will go in the same place in the Olympic Trials schedule as they will in the Olympic schedule: days 5 and 4, respectively.

USA Swimming had previously confirmed that they won’t use morning finals at the 2020 Olympic Trials, just as they didn’t before the 2008 Olympic Games that also saw morning finals. The Olympic Trials themselves are becoming a bigger-and-bigger television draw, and as such maintaining prime-time finals has become even more important.

See Also: 2020 US Olympic Trials Time Standards

2020 US Olympic Trials Schedule