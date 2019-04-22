Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Three 6-Goal Efforts Lead Week 13 Standout Performances

Although there were just 23 games played on Week 13, that did not stop the goal onslaught. Forty-seven players got in on the act as 51 efforts of three of more goals were recorded.

Whittier’s Teresa Marchetti netted six goals to lead seven scorers in the team’s 19-12 win over Cal Tech on Wednesday. Marchetti was joined by four other multi-goal scorers, including Sawyer Bellville (4) and Keylee Leong (3). On the other side of the pool, Cal Tech’s Katie Johnston managed six scores and Brittany Percin turned in a hat trick.

#25 Cal Baptist got six scores from Jamie Hutton in an 11-9 loss to #24 Azusa Pacific on Thursday. APU, meanwhile saw three players notch hat tricks – Mireia Tutusaus Alcaraz, Annalise Batcheller and Hannah Bradley.

LaVerne’s Guarina Garcia put in five goals for the second time on Week 13 on Saturday against Occidental. This time she had help from Jassmine Kezman’s five scores and Kelly Riedel’s four as the Leopards won 16-6. On Wednesday, Garcia notched five scores in a 10-8 loss to Cal Lutheran.

Nine players contributed with seven notching multi-goal efforts as #1 Stanford cruised past #19 UC Davis on Friday. Hannah Shabb, Aria Fischer and Makenzie Fischer each dropped in four goals, while Madison Stamen and Madison Berggren added hat tricks to lead the charge.

The Cardinal got 10 players involved in a 22-4 win over #20 San Jose State on Saturday, with eight chiming in with two or more goals. Makenzie Fischer was the ring leader with four goals alongside Ryann Neushul.

Paige Hauschild notched her 100th career goal with a four-goal haul in #2 USC’s 9-8 win over #3 UCLA on Saturday.

Brigit Mulder put in four goals, while Sarah Siepker and Emma Wright added hat tricks as #4 Cal topped #10 Arizona State 14-9 on Saturday. Maud Koopman and Lieke Rogge countered with three goals each for ASU.

Eight players found the back of the net for #8 Pacific in an 18-4 win over Santa Clara on Saturday, led by four-goal efforts by Mariana Duarte and Kyra Christmas. Savannah Fitzgerald chipped in a hat trick.

Eleven players scored, led by Alena Sanchez’s hat trick as #13 Loyola Marymount bested Concordia (CA) 15-8 on Wednesday.

Goals  Name School Opponent Date Result
6 Jamie Hutton Cal Baptist Azusa Pacific 4/18/2019 L 11-9
6 Katie Johnston Cal Tech Whittier 4/17/2019 L 19-12
6 Teresa Marchetti Whittier Cal Tech 4/17/2019 W 19-12
5 Guarina Garcia LaVerne Cal Lutheran 4/17/2019 L 10-8
5 Guarina Garcia LaVerne Occidental 4/20/2019 W 16-6
5 Jassmine Kezman LaVerne Occidental 4/20/2019 W 16-6
5 Sawyer Bellville Whittier Redlands 4/20/2019 W 10-7
4 Brigit Mulder Cal Arizona State 4/20/2019 W 14-9
4 Jessica Diaz Cal Lutheran LaVerne 4/17/2019 W 10-8
4 Dailynn Santoro Concordia (CA) Loyola Marymount 4/17/2019 L 15-8
4 Sam Witt Fresno Pacific Sonoma State 4/19/2019 W 14-7
4 Claire Schade Fresno State Concordia (CA) 4/19/2019 W 11-4
4 Kelly Riedel LaVerne Occidental 4/20/2019 W 16-6
4 Claudia Oppermann Occidental LaVerne 4/20/2019 L 16-6
4 Kyra Christmas Pacific Santa Clara 4/20/2019 W 18-4
4 Mariana Duarte Pacific Santa Clara 4/20/2019 W 18-4
4 Katelyn Jenkins Redlands Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 4/17/2019 W 9-2
4 Katelyn Jenkins Redlands Whittier 4/20/2019 L 10-7
4 Aria Fischer Stanford UC Davis 4/19/2019 W 24-8
4 Makenzie Fischer Stanford UC Davis 4/19/2019 W 24-8
4 Hannah Shabb Stanford UC Davis 4/19/2019 W 24-8
4 Makenzie Fischer Stanford San Jose State 4/20/2019 W 22-4
4 Ryann Neushul Stanford San Jose State 4/20/2019 W 22-4
4 Tara Prentice UC Irvine Long Beach State 4/18/2019 W 10-7
4 Paige Hauschild USC UCLA 4/20/2019 W 9-8
4 Sawyer Bellville Whittier Cal Tech 4/17/2019 W 19-12
3 Maud Koopman Arizona State Cal 4/20/2019 L 14-9
3 Lieke Rogge Arizona State Cal 4/20/2019 L 14-9
3 Mireia Tutusaus Alcaraz Azusa Pacific Cal Baptist 4/18/2019 W 11-9
3 Annalise Batcheller Azusa Pacific Cal Baptist 4/18/2019 W 11-9
3 Hannah Bradley Azusa Pacific Cal Baptist 4/18/2019 W 11-9
3 Sarah Siepker Cal Arizona State 4/20/2019 W 14-9
3 Emma Wright Cal Arizona State 4/20/2019 W 14-9
3 Payton Bosque Cal State East Bay Cal State Monterey Bay 4/19/2019 W 12-9
3 Marisa Lovos Cal State Monterey Bay Cal State East Bay 4/19/2019 L 12-9
3 Brittany Percin Cal Tech Whittier 4/17/2019 L 19-12
3 Argelia Diaz Chapman Pomona-Pitzer 4/17/2019 L 12-6
3 Audrey Hattori Chapman Cal Tech 4/20/2019 W 11-6
3 Emily Whitney Chapman Cal Tech 4/20/2019 W 11-6
3 Jenna Collins Fresno Pacific Sonoma State 4/19/2019 W 14-7
3 Callie Woodruff Fresno State Concordia (CA) 4/19/2019 W 11-4
3 Juli Hilovsky Indiana McKendree 4/20/2019 W 14-4
3 Emily Powell Indiana McKendree 4/20/2019 W 14-4
3 Orsi Hertzka Long Beach State UC Irvine 4/18/2019 L 10-7
3 Alena Sanchez Loyola Marymount Concordia (CA) 4/17/2019 W 15-8
3 Savannah Fitzgerald Pacific Santa Clara 4/20/2019 W 18-4
3 Shelby Kraft San Diego State UC San Diego 4/20/2019 L 9-5
3 Madison Stamen Stanford UC Davis 4/19/2019 W 24-8
3 Madison Berggren Stanford UC Davis 4/19/2019 W 24-8
3 Keylee Leong Whittier Cal Tech 4/17/2019 W 19-12
3 Anastacia Gonzalez Whittier Redlands 4/20/2019 W 10-7

