Three 6-Goal Efforts Lead Week 13 Standout Performances

Although there were just 23 games played on Week 13, that did not stop the goal onslaught. Forty-seven players got in on the act as 51 efforts of three of more goals were recorded.
Whittier’s Teresa Marchetti netted six goals to lead seven scorers in the team’s 19-12 win over Cal Tech on Wednesday. Marchetti was joined by four other multi-goal scorers, including Sawyer Bellville (4) and Keylee Leong (3). On the other side of the pool, Cal Tech’s Katie Johnston managed six scores and Brittany Percin turned in a hat trick.
#25 Cal Baptist got six scores from Jamie Hutton in an 11-9 loss to #24 Azusa Pacific on Thursday. APU, meanwhile saw three players notch hat tricks – Mireia Tutusaus Alcaraz, Annalise Batcheller and Hannah Bradley.
LaVerne’s Guarina Garcia put in five goals for the second time on Week 13 on Saturday against Occidental. This time she had help from Jassmine Kezman’s five scores and Kelly Riedel’s four as the Leopards won 16-6. On Wednesday, Garcia notched five scores in a 10-8 loss to Cal Lutheran.
Nine players contributed with seven notching multi-goal efforts as #1 Stanford cruised past #19 UC Davis on Friday. Hannah Shabb, Aria Fischer and Makenzie Fischer each dropped in four goals, while Madison Stamen and Madison Berggren added hat tricks to lead the charge.
The Cardinal got 10 players involved in a 22-4 win over #20 San Jose State on Saturday, with eight chiming in with two or more goals. Makenzie Fischer was the ring leader with four goals alongside Ryann Neushul.
Paige Hauschild notched her 100th career goal with a four-goal haul in #2 USC’s 9-8 win over #3 UCLA on Saturday.
Brigit Mulder put in four goals, while Sarah Siepker and Emma Wright added hat tricks as #4 Cal topped #10 Arizona State 14-9 on Saturday. Maud Koopman and Lieke Rogge countered with three goals each for ASU.
Eight players found the back of the net for #8 Pacific in an 18-4 win over Santa Clara on Saturday, led by four-goal efforts by Mariana Duarte and Kyra Christmas. Savannah Fitzgerald chipped in a hat trick.
Eleven players scored, led by Alena Sanchez’s hat trick as #13 Loyola Marymount bested Concordia (CA) 15-8 on Wednesday.
|Goals
|Name
|School
|Opponent
|Date
|Result
|6
|Jamie Hutton
|Cal Baptist
|Azusa Pacific
|4/18/2019
|L 11-9
|6
|Katie Johnston
|Cal Tech
|Whittier
|4/17/2019
|L 19-12
|6
|Teresa Marchetti
|Whittier
|Cal Tech
|4/17/2019
|W 19-12
|5
|Guarina Garcia
|LaVerne
|Cal Lutheran
|4/17/2019
|L 10-8
|5
|Guarina Garcia
|LaVerne
|Occidental
|4/20/2019
|W 16-6
|5
|Jassmine Kezman
|LaVerne
|Occidental
|4/20/2019
|W 16-6
|5
|Sawyer Bellville
|Whittier
|Redlands
|4/20/2019
|W 10-7
|4
|Brigit Mulder
|Cal
|Arizona State
|4/20/2019
|W 14-9
|4
|Jessica Diaz
|Cal Lutheran
|LaVerne
|4/17/2019
|W 10-8
|4
|Dailynn Santoro
|Concordia (CA)
|Loyola Marymount
|4/17/2019
|L 15-8
|4
|Sam Witt
|Fresno Pacific
|Sonoma State
|4/19/2019
|W 14-7
|4
|Claire Schade
|Fresno State
|Concordia (CA)
|4/19/2019
|W 11-4
|4
|Kelly Riedel
|LaVerne
|Occidental
|4/20/2019
|W 16-6
|4
|Claudia Oppermann
|Occidental
|LaVerne
|4/20/2019
|L 16-6
|4
|Kyra Christmas
|Pacific
|Santa Clara
|4/20/2019
|W 18-4
|4
|Mariana Duarte
|Pacific
|Santa Clara
|4/20/2019
|W 18-4
|4
|Katelyn Jenkins
|Redlands
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|4/17/2019
|W 9-2
|4
|Katelyn Jenkins
|Redlands
|Whittier
|4/20/2019
|L 10-7
|4
|Aria Fischer
|Stanford
|UC Davis
|4/19/2019
|W 24-8
|4
|Makenzie Fischer
|Stanford
|UC Davis
|4/19/2019
|W 24-8
|4
|Hannah Shabb
|Stanford
|UC Davis
|4/19/2019
|W 24-8
|4
|Makenzie Fischer
|Stanford
|San Jose State
|4/20/2019
|W 22-4
|4
|Ryann Neushul
|Stanford
|San Jose State
|4/20/2019
|W 22-4
|4
|Tara Prentice
|UC Irvine
|Long Beach State
|4/18/2019
|W 10-7
|4
|Paige Hauschild
|USC
|UCLA
|4/20/2019
|W 9-8
|4
|Sawyer Bellville
|Whittier
|Cal Tech
|4/17/2019
|W 19-12
|3
|Maud Koopman
|Arizona State
|Cal
|4/20/2019
|L 14-9
|3
|Lieke Rogge
|Arizona State
|Cal
|4/20/2019
|L 14-9
|3
|Mireia Tutusaus Alcaraz
|Azusa Pacific
|Cal Baptist
|4/18/2019
|W 11-9
|3
|Annalise Batcheller
|Azusa Pacific
|Cal Baptist
|4/18/2019
|W 11-9
|3
|Hannah Bradley
|Azusa Pacific
|Cal Baptist
|4/18/2019
|W 11-9
|3
|Sarah Siepker
|Cal
|Arizona State
|4/20/2019
|W 14-9
|3
|Emma Wright
|Cal
|Arizona State
|4/20/2019
|W 14-9
|3
|Payton Bosque
|Cal State East Bay
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|4/19/2019
|W 12-9
|3
|Marisa Lovos
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|Cal State East Bay
|4/19/2019
|L 12-9
|3
|Brittany Percin
|Cal Tech
|Whittier
|4/17/2019
|L 19-12
|3
|Argelia Diaz
|Chapman
|Pomona-Pitzer
|4/17/2019
|L 12-6
|3
|Audrey Hattori
|Chapman
|Cal Tech
|4/20/2019
|W 11-6
|3
|Emily Whitney
|Chapman
|Cal Tech
|4/20/2019
|W 11-6
|3
|Jenna Collins
|Fresno Pacific
|Sonoma State
|4/19/2019
|W 14-7
|3
|Callie Woodruff
|Fresno State
|Concordia (CA)
|4/19/2019
|W 11-4
|3
|Juli Hilovsky
|Indiana
|McKendree
|4/20/2019
|W 14-4
|3
|Emily Powell
|Indiana
|McKendree
|4/20/2019
|W 14-4
|3
|Orsi Hertzka
|Long Beach State
|UC Irvine
|4/18/2019
|L 10-7
|3
|Alena Sanchez
|Loyola Marymount
|Concordia (CA)
|4/17/2019
|W 15-8
|3
|Savannah Fitzgerald
|Pacific
|Santa Clara
|4/20/2019
|W 18-4
|3
|Shelby Kraft
|San Diego State
|UC San Diego
|4/20/2019
|L 9-5
|3
|Madison Stamen
|Stanford
|UC Davis
|4/19/2019
|W 24-8
|3
|Madison Berggren
|Stanford
|UC Davis
|4/19/2019
|W 24-8
|3
|Keylee Leong
|Whittier
|Cal Tech
|4/17/2019
|W 19-12
|3
|Anastacia Gonzalez
|Whittier
|Redlands
|4/20/2019
|W 10-7
