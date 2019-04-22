Franziska Hentke Announces That She Will Join Aqua Centurions Squad in ISL

German swimmer Franziska Hentke is the 2nd swimmer to have been announced for the Rome-based ISL team Aqua Centurions. She joins fellow German Sarah Koehler, who announced her signature last week, on the team owned by Olympic champion and World Record holder Federica Pellegrini, who will also race for the squad.

“Happy to announce that I am going to swim for Aqua Centurions in the International Swimming League,” Hentke said in a Facebook post.

Happy to announce that I'am going to swim for "Aqua Centurions" in the International Swimming League. 😊🎉Ich freue mich… Posted by Franziska Hentke on Monday, April 22, 2019

The 29-year old Hentke specializes in the 200 fly where she won a silver medal at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, as well as the 2016 long course European championship.

In a 25 meter pool (the pool of choice for the inaugural season of the ISL, or International Swimming League), she’s a 2-time European Champion (2015, 2016) and was the 2014 World Championship bronze medalist.

Her best times in LCM/SCM:

100 fly – 58.56/57.28

200 fly – 2:05.26/2:03.01

400 IM – 4:38.56/4:31.66

200 free – 2:01.69/1:59.13

Her best 2018 times in the 200 fly were 2:07.21 and 2:03.73, respectively, though she had a better year in each in 2017. She ranks 4th in the world this season with her time from November in SCM, and in the season prior ranked 3rd in the world in that same event.

The initial season of the ISL is scheduled to take place this fall with a final at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Italy is one of 4 European teams that will compete in the initial season, which was originally scheduled to include a German-based team, along with the London Roar, Katinka Hosszu’s Iron Swim Budapest, and the Energy Standard Club based out of Turkey.

4 American teams were announced 2 weeks ago as participants in the scheduled season, but little-to-nothing about members of their rosters have been released.