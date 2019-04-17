2019 Brazil Trophy Night 1: Men’s 200 Free Sees 4 World Top-20 Times

2019 BRAZIL TROPHY (FORMERLY MARIA LENK)

Night 1 of the 2019 Brazil Trophy – Brazil’s national championships – featured finals for the women’s and men’s 200 free and 100 back, as well as the women’s 800 free.

Women’s 200 Free

In the women’s 200, Pinheiros’ Manuella Lyrio led the field at the 150-mark (1:27.90), but American star Mallory Comerford, representing Minas for the week, out-split her by over a full second (29.86 to 30.93). Lyrio was only faster than 2 other A-finalists on the final split. Comerford took the win in 1:58.02, Lyrio was second in 1:58.83, and Larissa Oliviera was third in 1:59.31.

The men’s race was the clear headliner on night one, however.

Men’s 200 Free

Fernando Scheffer, who this time last year broke the South American record in the 400 free, won the 200 in 1:46.27 Tuesday night, tying him for the No. 6 time in the world this year. Scheffer worked the middle 100 of his race, splitting 25.13/26.71/27.37/27.60. The only other swimmer under :27 on the second 50 was second-place Breno Correia (25.07/26.98/27.54/27.60), who was 1:46.65 for the No. 11 time in the world. Correia had been 1:47.0 at a local meet last month. In third was Luiz Altamir Melo in 1:47.23, the 17th-fastest time in the world. Taking fourth was Louisville post-grade Joao de Lucca in 1:47.46, the world’s 18th-fastest time this year.

The four swimmers punched their tickets to the 2019 FINA World Championships as members of the 4×200 free relay. Also of note: 16-year-old Murilo Sartori just missed the team, taking fifth place, but went a blazing fast 1:47.75.

Women’s 100 Back

In the women’s 100 back, 50 back world record holder Etiene Medeiros (SESI) threw down a commanding win, going 1:00.13 (28.91/31.22) and making the Worlds team. She took half a second off her previous best time of 1:00.13. Medeiros recently said she was shifting her training focus to sprint free in a strategic move to better her chances at making the 2020 Olympic team, but it appears her backstroke is not suffering as a result.

Pinheiros’ Maria Pessanha took second in 1:02.23, and Unisanta’s Andrea Berrino took third in 1:02.28.

Men’s 100 Back

Swimmers representing Pinheiros dominated the 100 back. Guilherme Guido took the top spot in 53.83 (25.59/28.24), tied for No. 13 in the world this year. Minas’ Gabriel Fantoni took second in 54.13, and Pinheiros’ Guilherme Basseto and Rodrigo Correia (who wrapped up his collegiate career at Georgia last month) went 54.22 and 54.74, respectively. The top seven swimmers in the final were under the FINA A-cut, meaning Guido and Fantoni qualify for Worlds.

Women’s 800 Free

Delfina Pignatiello (ECP) won the women’s 800 free in 8:31.07, the No. 14 time in the world this year. Taking second was Viviane Jungblut (GNU), who also was second in the 5K last weekend, in 8:35.53. Open water specialist and 5K champion Ana Marcela Cunha, of Unisanta, was third in 8:45.15. Pignatiello and Jungblut were both under the FINA A cut, qualifying for the Worlds team.

Brazilian 2019 FINA World Championship Qualifiers