2019 British C’ships Day 1 Surprise Swim Of The Day: Katie Goodburn

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Competing in the women’s open 50m breaststroke final tonight in Glasgow was Katie Goodburn, the 16-year-old Warrender Baths athlete who crushed a lifetime best this morning to make top 8.

Entering these British Swimming Championships Goodburn’s personal best in this sprint breast event rested at the 32.33 she hit at the Scottish National Age Group Championships this past March. Earlier that same month she hit 32.39 at the Edinburgh International.

Flash forward to today, however, and Goodburn entered new territory, dipping under the 32-second barrier for the first time in prelims with a mark of 31.97. That rendered the teen 4th seeded after entering the meet seeded 13th.

In tonight’s final, Goodburn held her own slicing more time off her morning LTB with an even faster 31.68 to maintain her 4th place position at the finish.

With her result, Goodburn now ties Katie Robertson as the 6th fastest Scottish performer ever in this event and the 20th fastest overall British performer ever. Her time also matches Robertson’s Scottish National Age Record in this 50m breast event.