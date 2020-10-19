Fabio Scozzoli on Skins: “Any other stroke except backstroke was good for us”

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 2

Reported by Retta Race.

MEN’S 100 BREAST

It was another close one here, as Adam Peaty held off the field for a win. Peaty lost the 50 breast yesterday and hasn’t been as dominant in the short course meters ISL as many expected based on how unbeatable Peaty is in the Olympic-distance long course meters. Peaty was 56.38, a solid swim that would have ranked inside the top 10 swims of last season and not far off his league-leading 55.9 from last year. Prigoda was 4th as London continues to look like a postseason contender even without their strong Australian group. The Aqua Centurions are probably a little disappointed with a 2-5 showing in one of their best events. But they do still lead DC by 37 in the battle for 3rd. Iron has taken over second with a 16-point lead over the Aqua Centurions.