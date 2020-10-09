NC State Lands #9 Kennedy Noble, US Junior National Champion, for Class of 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

SwimSwam’s #9 recruit in the high school class of 2022, Kennedy Noble of the YMCA Westside Silver Fins, has verbally committed to NC State’s class of 2026. She is a junior at Millenium High School in Arizona.

I am beyond thrilled and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my journey in swim and study at NORTH CAROLINA STATE UNIVERSITY!! Thank you to everyone who have helped me get to this point!! I can’t wait to be apart of the wolfpack family!! GO PACK🐺❣️

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.52

100 free – 49.81

200 free – 1:49.71

50 back – 25.20

100 back – 52.49

200 back – 1:54.47

100 fly – 53.74

200 fly – 2:02.10

200 IM – 2:00.87

400 IM – 4:16.76

Not only is Noble one of the best backstrokers in the high school class of 2022, she’s a very strong sprint freestyler, butterflier and IMer. At the 2020 Arizona Senior Champs, just a couple of weeks before the pandemic shutdown, Noble went best times across the board in the 100/200 free, 100/200 back, 100 fly and 200 IM.

In 2019, Noble won the 100 back and 200 IM at both the Arizona HS Division II State Championships and the Arizona HS Meet of Champions.

Last summer, Noble won the Speedo Junior Nationals title in the 100 back with a 1:01.25, while she was the 200 back runner-up (2:13.06). Both times were personal bests and earned her Olympic Trials cuts. In the 2019 calendar year, Noble ranked 28th amongst all Americans in the 100m back.

NC State is building quite the backstroke group. Currently, the Wolfpack women are led by sophomore Katharine Berkoff, the 2019 WUGs 100 back gold medalist, and juniors Emma Muzzy and Kylee Alons. Berkoff won the 2020 ACC 100 back title and Muzzy the 200 back title, while Berkoff was the 200 back runner-up and Alons the third-place finisher in the 100 back.

In NC State’s class of 2025, which will get to campus next fall (a year before Noble does), there’s #7 Annabel Crush (24.9/52.3/1:55.5 SCY, 1:00.7 LCM).

Noble is the first female commit for NC State’s 2026 class.

