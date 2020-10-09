SwimSwam Pulse: 64% See COVID Impacting ISL Results

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers if COVID-19 would impact ISL results this year?

RESULTS

Question: Do you think coronavirus cases will significantly impact the results of any ISL meets this year?

Yes – 64.2%

No – 35.8%

Almost two-thirds of voters expect coronavirus cases to have a significant impact on the outcome of this year’s International Swimming League season.

The ISL will hold its season in Budapest, with all athletes living, training, and competing in the city over the five-week span. A few of the key measures of the league’s safety protocols:

Athletes, coaches, and league officials will be tested for the coronavirus every five days

League hotels will only host ‘participants’ (athletes, coaches, and league officials). Two of the three hotels are on a small island in the Danube river, and participants can freely roam the island, but can’t go into enclosed public spaces.

Participants can leave the “bubble” (the hotels, training facilities, competition venue, and team buses) for a maximum of 90 minutes, and will be tested upon re-entry.

64.2% of voters suggested that coronavirus positives would impact the results of meets this season. That seems a fair bet. The NFL is four weeks into its regular season, and has already seen an outbreak on the Tennessee Titans franchise along with a smattering of individual positives on other teams. The Titans outbreak forced the postponement of one game, and a positive test for New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has already had a significant effect on the league’s on-field performances.

The ISL has the advantage of keeping all athletes in one location and not requiring cross-country or international travel during the season. That conforms more to the NBA’s ‘bubble’ model, which generally had much better success at avoiding positives than the NFL. The NBA bubble’s regular-season ran from late July through mid-August, when the bubble was pared down to only playoff teams. That makes the ISL bubble a bit longer at five weeks.

