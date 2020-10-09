BBC Will Air All London Roar Matches of ISL Regular Season Live in the UK

BBC, the national broadcaster of the UK, has announced that it will be the home of the International Swimming League’s 2nd season which starts one week from Friday.

Last year, EuroSport carried the league across most of the continent, but this year, the tv deal is instead being split up across multiple broadcasters. So far on the Continent, ISL has announced that beIN will broadcast all of the regular season and semi-final meets live in France. That adds to an arrangement with the CBS Sports Network to carry meets live in the United States.

The deal with the BBC similarly does not yet include the finals. Specifically, so far it is confirmed that the BBC will air live fixtures by the home team London Roar, both over-the-air, and on the BBC Sport website and the BBC iPlayer in the UK. Some meets will also go to the BBC Red Button service.

Details about what will happen with fixtures that don’t feature the London Roar are expected early next week.

Everybody in the UK can get BBC for free over the air, meaning that the meets will potentially reach as many as 27 million households in the country that have televisions. The deals with beIN and CBS Sports Network, while they will reach large portions of citizens in those countries, are both available primarily via paid services.

2020 London Roar ISL Schedule