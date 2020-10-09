Daily Swim Coach Workout #240

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Masters (Advanced), Masters (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

* Training Short Course Meters

* Swimming 4 swimmers in 2 lanes. Concerned about concussions so we do short bits of backstroke. Swimmers need to cross over lanes and they tend to get disoriented. If back is longer than 25, the swimmers are in 1 lane to themselves.

* 1 hour Practice.

warm-up

1×300 swim

2x

1×25 long johns free @40

1×25 forearm drag free @40

1×25 wrist drag free @35

1×25 finger tip drag free @35

4×100 kick FAST – best average @2:00

2×75 hypox. BR – 2 pullouts – 2 under/1 over BR – flip turn @1:40

2x

4×25 back sprint @35

4×150 EN1 free @2:00

4×25 back sprint @35

4×75 fly/free/br @1:10

