2x Virginia HS 4A Champion Kyleigh Tankard Chooses UNC for 2022

Kyleigh Tankard of the Coast Guard Blue Dolphins in Virginia has verbally committed to the University of North Carolina for fall 2022. She’s a junior at Grafton High School.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill! Thank you to all of my coaches, family, and friends who have supported me through it all. I can’t wait to be a Tar Heel! 💙🐏 #goheels”

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 24.06

100 free – 51.61

200 free – 1:51.24

500 free – 4:59.19

100 fly – 54.29

200 fly – 1:59.70

Tankard is the defending Virginia HS 4A 100 fly champion. At that meet, she also took third in the 500 free, led off Grafton High School’s 200 free relay and split a 25.02 swimming the fly leg of their medley relay. Tankard also won the 100 fly in 2019 as a freshman.

At the 2019 U.S. Open, Tankard made the D-final of the 200m fly, going a 2:16.02. One week later, at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East, Tankard made B-finals in both the 100 fly (54.29) and 200 fly (1:59.96). In a long course time trial at that meet, she hit a lifetime best in the 100m fly of 1:01.19, coming just .50 off of the Olympic Trials cut.

The UNC women had an up year in 2020, leaping from 7th at the 2019 ACC Championships to 4th in 2020. Their butterfly group had three 100 butterfliers at 52-seconds, while six women broke 2:00 in the 200 fly last season.

Tankard joins Aislin Farris in UNC’s class of 2026.

