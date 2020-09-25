UNC Collects 1st Verbal Commitment from 2022: Bluefish’s Aislin Farris

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Aislin Farris from Enfield, Connecticut has announced her verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina women’s swimming and diving class of 2026.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of North Carolina!! I am so grateful to my coaches, family, and friends who have supported me along the way. I can’t wait to be a part of the UNC swim family and achieve my goals both in the water and in the classroom. Go Heels!! #2022”

A junior at Enfield High School, the two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American swims for Bluefish Swim Club and specializes in IM, back, and fly. She has a Summer Nationals cut in the 200m back, a Summer Juniors cut in the 400m IM, and Winter Juniors standards in the 1500/1650 free, 200y fly, 100m back, and 200m IM. Farris competed at U.S. Open last December in the 100/200m back and 200/400m IM. Two weeks later, at New England Senior Short Course Championships, she swam the IMs and 200 back but swapped the 200 fly and 500/1650 free for the 100 back. The meet produced new PBs for Farris in the 1000/1650 free, 50/200 back, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM. She was runner-up in the mile, 3rd in the 200 back and 400 IM, and 4th in the 200 fly. She also finished 10th in the 500 free and 8th in the 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

400 IM – 4:21.02

200 IM – 2:05.20

200 back – 1:59.80

200 fly – 2:01.34

1650 free – 16:42.28

1000 free – 10:11.82

500 free – 4:53.60

Farris will be an immediate impact player for the Tar Heels, with times that would already score at ACC Championships. Her best 1650 would have landed 14th at the 2020 conference meet and she would have made the C final of the 400 IM. Her 200 back and 200 fly times are within a few tenths of scoring, as well.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.