Daily Swim Coach Workout #226

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Warm up
200 free – 12 stroke max/length
200 back with duck on forehead, 3 right, 3 left and finish the rest of the length regular swim.
200 breast with snorkel/buoy scull stroke. focus on catch out in front, hold the water out and in.
8 x 25 fly 10 sec rest at walls. Tight CORE, relaxed forearms.
8 x 25 1/7 Free Drill with snorkel and fins :30
1 x Main 1 –
10 x
Dive 25 100 pace :40
Push 25 100 pace :40
200 Any Equipment 4:00
2 x Main 2 Round 2 100’s, drop 5 but wear Fins, BC 3 too
4 x
2 x 25 kick on :25
2 x 25 swim on :25 IMO by round
1 x 50 free tree side breathing, last 10 yds no air 1:00
1 x 100 on 1:20 (B:125)
2 x 100 on 1:15 (B: 1:20
3 x 100 on 1:10 (B: 1:15)
50 AE 2:00
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
We are starting speed and fitness toward sectionals. We’ve not had a consistent pool for a couple of weeks so we’re piecing things together with limited pool time.
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
