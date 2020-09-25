Daily Swim Coach Workout #226

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm up

200 free – 12 stroke max/length

200 back with duck on forehead, 3 right, 3 left and finish the rest of the length regular swim.

200 breast with snorkel/buoy scull stroke. focus on catch out in front, hold the water out and in.

8 x 25 fly 10 sec rest at walls. Tight CORE, relaxed forearms.

8 x 25 1/7 Free Drill with snorkel and fins :30

1 x Main 1 –

10 x

Dive 25 100 pace :40

Push 25 100 pace :40

200 Any Equipment 4:00

2 x Main 2 Round 2 100’s, drop 5 but wear Fins, BC 3 too

4 x

2 x 25 kick on :25

2 x 25 swim on :25 IMO by round

1 x 50 free tree side breathing, last 10 yds no air 1:00

1 x 100 on 1:20 (B:125)

2 x 100 on 1:15 (B: 1:20

3 x 100 on 1:10 (B: 1:15)

50 AE 2:00