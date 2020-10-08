ISL Signs Media Deal with beIN Sports in France, Turkey, Asia-Pacific

The International Swimming League (ISL) has announced beIN SPORTS as a broadcaster for the 2020 regular season and semi-finals for season 2.

beIN SPORTS will broadcast the events live in France, Turkey, 24 countries in the Middle East & North Africa, and 10 countries in the Asia Pacific. Asia will join the ISL this season via the expansion Tokyo Frog Kings franchise. Last year, only 2 Asian swimmers participated in the ISL: Japan’s Daiya Seto (in the final only, representing Energy Standard) and Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey.

Terms of the agreement were not announced, but so far seems to be limited to just the regular season and semi-finals in Budapest for the 2020 season.

beIN joins CBS Sports as announced broadcasters of the events so far, with CBS Sports signing a multi-year deal to run most of the meets live in the United States, with the exception of the season opener on October 16.

Last season, EuroSport was announced as holding ‘exclusive rights’ to the event in both Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The deal with beIN would overlap with that arrangement, both in Europe and Asia-Pacific, implying that the 2 year deal with EuroSport has been altered for the 2nd season of the league. We have asked the ISL for comment on the change, but have not yet received a response.

beIN Sports is a global network of sports channels that has limited operations in Europe, broadcasting only in France. They also have networks in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The group is part of the Al Jazeera Media Network based out of Qatar. Due to geopolitical tensions between Qatar and other Arab nations, the network has at different times been barred from operations in parts of the Middle East, including currently being banned in Saudi Arabia.

The 2020 regular season and semifinals will run across a 5-week season in Budapest, Hungary