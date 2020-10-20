Evan Petty, One of Top Remaining Recruits in Class of 2021, Commits to Cal

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Evan Petty, who has been one of the hottest names in the early returns to racing after the coronavirus pandemic, has verbally committed to the defending NCAA Champion Cal Golden Bears.

A senior at Ensworth High School, Petty is expected to join the Golden Bears in the fall of 2021, and was one of the top remaining recruits in the class to commit.

As a sophomore, Petty was 4th in the 200 IM and 5th in the 100 back at the Tennessee High School State Championship meet, but didn’t swim at the state meet as a junior in February.

In 2019, he won 3 Southeastern Swimming LSC titles, topping the 50 yard back, 100 yard back, and 200 yard backstrokes. He was also a Winter Juniors – East finalist in the 100 yard backstroke last December, swimming 48.79.

Petty celebrated his commitment, announced last Tuesday, with two more best times over the weekend at a Nashville Aquatic Club intrasquad. There he posted best times in the 50 yard free and 200 yard back.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 20.74*

100 free – 46.06

100 back – 47.99*

200 back – 1:46.35*

100 fly – 50.01

200 fly – 2:04.38

200 IM – 1:50.63*

* – Best times swum since meets resumed this summer after coronavirus quarantines.

Cal had one of the best backstroke programs in the country last season, though they didn’t get to see that come to fruition at the NCAA Championship meet, which was eventually canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Golden Bears had two swimmers rank in the top 8 nationally in the 200 back with Daniel Carr (1:37.87 – 4th) and Hugo Gonzalez (1:39.66 – 8th) both achieving that. They were the only school in the country with two swimmers in the top 8.

Carr is the cherry on top of a loaded class for the Cal men, who are likely winding down their 2021 recruiting and turning their focus to the fall of 2022. Also in the class of 2021 for the Golden Bears are the 6th-ranked recruit Jack Alexy, 14th-ranked recruit Trent Frandson, Swedish star Robin Hanson, Sean Swift, Jacob Soderlund, Kai Crews, and Gabriel Jett.

That class is loaded with backstrokers, including Crews (48.1/1:46.9) and Jett (48.4/1:44.6). That follows a 2020 class that included one of the best high school backstrokers of the last decade Destin Lasco (45.9/1:40.7).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

