Segundo encuentro ISL 2020: London Roar saca ventaja desde el inicio

NCHSAA 3A State Champ Emma Hastings Verbals to In-state NC State Wolfpack Distance freestyler Emma Hastings will remain in-state with a verbal commitment to the NC State women’s swimming and diving class of 2026.

#8 Aiken Do Stays Local, Verbals to Virginia Tech for 2022 Do is the defending Virginia HS 6A Champion in the 100 free, where he hit a lifetime best 44.83. He was also the 50 free runner-up (20.56).

Fabio Scozzoli on Skins: “Any other stroke except backstroke was good for us” Scozzoli explains that the Centurions deficit in points today came mainly through skins, where they would’ve been happy to compete in any stroke besides back

Katinka Hosszu regresa tras 6 meses sin competir: “he luchado por los puntos” La Iron Lady no empezó con buen pie el primer día de competición en la ISL, pero resurgió con dos victorias el segundo día.

A Look At Sample COVID Protocols From Illinois’ High School Sectionals Wondering how your pandemic-restricted meets might look? We break down the rules we obtained from an Illinois high school section meet.