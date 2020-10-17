ISL 2020 primer encuentro: Resumen de la primera jornada

INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE 2020: PRIMER ENCUENTRO

Viernes 16 de octubre: 4 PM-6 PM hora local (10 AM-12 mediodía hora del este estadounidense, 11 PM-1 AM J+1 Japón)

Sábado 17 de octubre: 8 PM-10 PM hora local (2 PM-4 PM hora del este estadounidense, 3 AM-5 AM J+1 Japón)

Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary

Formato en piscina corta (SCM) Frmat

Cómo ver

Equipos: Energy Standard, Cali Condors, LA Current, NY Breakers

Resultados de la primera jornada

El primer encuentro de la temporada 2 de la ISL comenzó ayer por la tarde hora local en Budapest. El encuentro, ubicado en Budapest, Hungría, es el primero de los diez que se celebrarán allí este año. El primer duelo verá a cuatro de los ocho equipos que regresan a la liga, incluidos los campeones de la liga del año pasado, Energy Standard (ENS). Junto a ellos estarán los que terminaron en tercer lugar en la temporada 1, los Cali Condors, los que terminaron en cuarto lugar, el LA Current, y los que terminaron en octavo lugar, los New York Breakers.

Carriles

1 y 2 – LA Current

3 y 4 – Energy Standard

5 y 6 – Cali Condors

7 y 8 – New York Breakers

100 MARIPOSA FEMENINO

Sarah Sjostrom (ENS) 9 Pts – 56.00 Anastasiya Shkurdai (ENS) 7 Pts – 56.07 Kelsi Dahlia (CAC) 6 Pts – 56.70 Erika Brown (CAC) 5 Pts – 56.80 Arina Surkova (NYB) 4 Pts – 57.18 Jeanette Ottesen (NYB) 3 Pts – 57.81 Kendyl Stewart (LAC) 2 Pts – 57.83 Katie McLaughlin (LAC) 1 Pts – 57.93

100 MARIPOSA MASCULINO

Tom Shields (LAC) 12 Pts – 49.58 Caeleb Dressel (CAC) 7 Pts – 49.62 Maxime Rooney (LAC) 6 Pts – 49.84 Chad le Clos (ENS) 5 Pts – 49.97 Marcin Cieslak (CAC) 4 Pts – 50.54 Max Litchfield (NYB) 3 Pts – 50.77 Jan Switkowski (NYB) 0 Pts – 52.16 Kregor Zirk (ENS) 0 Pts – 52.36

200 ESPALDA FEMENINO

Emily Seebohm (ENS) 15 Pts – 2:02.70 Beata Nelson (CAC) 7 Pts – 2:02.99 Hali Flickinger (CAC) 6 Pts – 2:06.03 Helena Gasson (LAC) 5 Pts – 2:07.13 Tevyn Waddell (NYB) 4 Pts – 2:07.17 Chloe Golding (NYB) 0 Pts – 2:08.51 Ali Deloof (LAC) 0 Pts – 2:08.86 Mary-Sophie Harvey (ENS) 0 Pts – 2:09.91

200 ESPALDA MASCULINO

Radoslaw Kawecki (CAC) 9 Pts – 1:48.51 Ryan Murphy (LAC) 7 Pts – 1:48.73 Evengy Rylov (ENS) 6 Pts – 1:49.48 Jakub Skierka (NYB) 5 Pts – 1:50.48 Adam Telegdy (NYB) 4 Pts – 1:51.42 Coleman Stewart (CAC) 3 Pts – 1:54.55 Kliment Kolesnikov (ENS) 2 Pts – 1:55.70 Jacob Heidtmann (LAC) 1 Pts – 1:56.19

200 BRAZA FEMENINO

Lilly King (CAC) 15 Pts – 2:17.11 Emily Escobedo (NYB) 7 Pts – 2:18.46 Molly Renshaw (NYB) 6 Pts – 2:19.32 Meghan Small (CAC) 5 Pts – 2:21.16 Julia Sebastian (LAC) 4 Pts – 2:21.62 Viktoria Gunes (ENS) 0 Pts – 2:23.95 Breeja Larson (ENS) 0 Pts – 2:24.11 Kierra Smith (LAC) DQ 0 Pts – 2:21.01

200 BRAZA MASCULINO

Marco Koch (NYB) 19 Pts – 2:02.12 Will Licon (LAC) 7 Pts – 2:04.28 Ilya Shymanovich (ENS) 6 Pts – 2:04.31 Josh Prenot (LAC) 5 Pts – 2:06.60 Maxim Stupin (ENS) 0 Pts – 2:07.14 James Wilby (NYB) 0 Pts – 2:07.52 Kevin Cordes (CAC) 0 Pts – 2:08.70 Mark Szaranek (CAC) 0 Pts – 2:10.78

4X100 LIBRE FEMENINO

Energy Standard 2 – 3:28.51 LA Current 1 – 3:29.66 Cali Condors 1 – 3:29.87 New York Breakers 1 -3:32.67 LA Current 2 – 3:32.73 Cali Condors 2 – 3:34.91 New York Breakers 2 – 3:37.38 Energy Standard 1 – 3:37.86

50 LIBRE MASCULINO

Florent Manaudou (ENS) 12 Pts – 20.63 Caeleb Dressel (CAC) 7 Pts – 20.85 Justin Ress (CAC) 6 Pts – 21.08 Kristian Gkolomeev (LAC) 5 Pts – 21.10 Michael Andrew (NYB) 4 Pts – 21.40 Matthew Richards (NYB) 3 Pts – 21.47 Dylan Carter (LAC) 0 Pts – 21.51 Ben Proud (ENS) 0 Pts – 21.52

50 LIBRE FEMENINO

Sarah Sjostrom (ENS) 10 Pts – 23.48 Beryl Gastaldello (LAC) 7 Pts -23.94 Olivia Smoliga (CAC) 6 Pts – 24.05 Arina Surkova (NYB) 5 Pts – 24.18 Abbey Weitzel (LAC) 4 Pts – 24.22 Erika Brown (CAC) 3 Pts – 24.27 Pernilla Blume (ENS) 2 Pts – 24.38 Jeanette Ottesen (NYB) 0 Pts – 24.73

200 ESTILOS MASCULINO

Andrew Seliskar (LAC) 10 Pts – 1:52.97 Tomoe Hvas (LAC) 7 Pts – 1:54.51 Joe Litchfield (NYB) 6 Pts – 1:54.87 Lewis Clareburt (NYB) 5 Pts – 1:54.89 Max Litchfield (ENS) 4 Pts – 1:55.79 Max Stupin (ENS) 3 Pts – 1:56.54 Mark Szaranek (CAC) 2 Pts – 1:57.19 Gunnar Bentz (CAC) 0 Pts – 1:57.53

The LA Current pulled off a massive 1-2 and a jackpot of last place. They used Andrew Seliskar here – LA has a wealth of IMers and Seliskar has often been more of a 200/400 freestyler in the ISL, but he’s looking like a big IM threat this season based on this swim. Cali got stung by a 7/8 finish and 8th place got jackpotted.

200 ESTILOS FEMENINOS

Melanie Margalis (CAC) 19 Pts – 2:04.06 Abbie Wood (NYB) 7 Pts – 2:05.89 Anastasia Gorbenko (LAC) 6 Pts – 2:06.46 Meghan Small (CAC) 5 Pts – 2:08.48 Zsuzsanna Jakabos (ENS) 0 Pts – 2:09.54 Helena Gasson (LAC) 0 Pts – 2:09.62 Molly Renshaw (NYB) 0 Pts – 2:11.59 Viktoriya Gunnes (ENS) 0 Pts -2:11.91

50 BRAZA MASCULINO

Ilya Shymanovich (ENS) 19 Pts – 25.64 Felipe Lima (ENS) 7 Pts – 26.06 Felipe Silva Franca (LAC) 6 Pts – 26.27 Michael Andrew (NYB) 5 Pts – 26.36 James Wilby (NYB) 0 Pts – 27.09 Marcin Cieslak (CAC) 0 Pts – 27.19 Will Licon (LAC) 0 Pts – 27.20 Kevin Cordes (CAC) 0 Pts – 27.40

50 BRAZA FEMENINO Lilly King (CAC) – 28.86 Benedetta Pilato (ENS) – 28.97 Molly Hannis (CAC) – 29.04 Imogen Clark (ENS) – 29.85 Emily Escobedo (NYB) – 30.42 Sarah Vasey (NYB) – 30.46 Abbey Weitzel (LAC) – 30.91 Kierra Smith (LAC) – 31.33

4X100 LIBRE MASCULINO

LA Current – 3:06.18 Energy Standard – 3:07.69 Cali Condors – 3:08.23 New York Breakers – 3:10.30 Energy Standard – 3:10.42 Cali Condors – 3:10.74 New York Breakers – 3:12.27 LA Current – 3:14.35

50 ESPALDA FEMENINO

Olivia Smoliga (CAC) 24 Pts – 25.74 Beryl Gastaldello (LAC) 7 Pts – 26.34 Emily Seebohm (ENS) 6 Pts – 26.71 Georgia Davies (ENS) 0 Pts – 26.80 Sherridon Dressel (CAC) 0 Pts – 26.88 Ali Deloof (LAC) 0 Pts – 27.01 Tevyn Waddel (NYB) 0 Pts – 27.46 Chloe Goulding (NYB) 0 Pts – 28.02

50 ESPALDA MASCULINO

Ryan Murphy (LAC) 24 Pts – 22.99 Justin Ress (CAC) 7 Pts – 23.08 Coleman Stewart (CAC) 6 Pts – 23.22 Dylan Carter (LAC) 0 Pts – 23.90 Florent Manaudou (ENS) 0 Pts – 23.90 Michael Andrew (NYB) 0 Pts – 23.91 Joe Litchfield (NYB) 0 Pts – 24.00 Kliment Kolesnikov (NYB) 0 Pts – 24.05

400 LIBRE FEMENINO

Melanie Margalis (CAC) 15 Pts – 3:58.43 Siobhan Haughey (ENS) 7 Pts – 3:58.58 Hali Flickinger (CAC) 6 Pts – 4:03.18 Boglarka Kapas (NYB) 5 Pts – 4:04.17 Anja Késley (NYB) 4 Pts – 4:06.32 Makayla Sargent (LAC) 0 Pts – 4:09.72 Zsuzanna Jakabos (ENS) 0 Pts – 4:10.47 Claire Rasmus (LAC) 0 Pts – 4:10.61

400 LIBRE MASCULINO

Danas Rapsys (ENS) 12 Pts – 3:39.36 Brendon Smith (NYB) 7 Pts – 3:41.32 Felix Aubock (NYB) 6 Pts – 3:41.39 Jacob Heidtman (LAC) 5 Pts – 3:41.48 Max Litchfield (ENS) 4 Pts – 3:41.88 Fernando Scheffer (LAC) 3 Pts – 3:43.96 Khader Baqlah (CAC) 0 Pts – 3:49.90 Townley Haas (CAC) 0 Pts – 3:52.37

4X100 ESTILOS FEMENINOS

Cali Condors – 3:47.92 Energy Standard 2 – 3:48.81 Cali Condors 2 – 3:51.65 Energy Standard – 3:52.60 LA Current – 3:53.43 New York Breakers 2 – 3:53.75 LA Current 2 – 3:53.81 New York Breakers – 3:55.53

4X100 ESTILOS MASCULINOS

LA Current – 3:23.27 Energy Standard 2 – 3:23.33 LA Current 2 – 3:26.13 Energy Standard – 3:26.98 Cali Condors – 3:26.99 Cali Condors 2 – 3:27.85 New York Breakers – 3:29.08 New York Breakers 2 – 3:30.94

PUNTUACIÓN POR EQUIPOS AL TÉRMINO DE LA PRIMERA JORNADA