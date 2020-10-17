Olivia Bray Doubles Up As Texas Women Wrap Up Dust Off Your Boots Invitational

2020 Dust Off Your Boots Invitational
- October 16-17, 2020
- Austin, Texas
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center
- SCY (25y)
- Day 1 Results
- Day 2 Results
Courtesy: Texas Athletics
AUSTIN, Texas — Freshman Olivia Bray earned victories in the 200-yard backstroke and 100-yard butterfly to highlight Saturday’s action in The University of Texas Women’s Swimming and Diving Dust Off You Boots Invitational at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center. This meet marked the first official competition of the 2020-21 season.
The Longhorns recorded a total of four NCAA “B” cut performances on Saturday. Bray reached the “B” cut standard in both the 200-yard backstroke (1:56.76) and the 100-yard butterfly (52.98). Sophomore Kelly Pash (4:08.45) and senior Evie Pfeifer (4:09.16) each turned in NCAA “B” cut efforts in the 400-yard individual medley.
Freshman Anna Elendt continued her impressive collegiate debut with a victory in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:14.30).
Meet Highlights
- Former Longhorn Remedy Rule (2015-19) kicked off Saturday’s action with a win in the 100-yard freestyle (50.01), while sophomore Bridget Semenuk took second (50.88).
- Freshman Olivia Bray claimed victory in the 200-yard backstroke (1:56.76), recording an NCAA “B” cut effort. Junior Julia Cook took second (1:57.47), narrowly missing the “B” cut standard (1:57.11).
- Freshman Anna Elendt earned the win in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:14.30). Her time was just outside the NCAA “B” cut standard (2:13.97).
- Former Longhorn and 2016 Olympian Joanna Evans (2015-19) posted a victory in the 200-yard freestyle (1:49.33), while sophomore Kyla Leibel placed second (1:49.99).
- Freshman Olivia Bray earned her second individual win of the morning in the 100-yard butterfly (52.98), recording an NCAA “B” cut time. Former Longhorn Remedy Rule took second (53.63).
- Former UT All-American (2013-17) and current USA Women’s National Team member Madisyn Cox claimed the victory in the 400-yard individual medley (4:03.35). Sophomore Kelly Pash placed second (4:08.45), while senior Evie Pfeifer took third (4:09.16). Both Pash and Pfeifer registered NCAA “B” cut efforts.
- The quartet of sophomore Kyla Leibel, sophomore Bridget Semenuk, junior Julia Cook and sophomore Kelly Pash capped off the meet with a win in the 400-yard freestyle relay (1:31.77).
The Longhorns return to action on Friday, Oct. 30 with a dual meet against Texas A&M. Start time for the meet will be announced at a later date. Due to health and safety protocols, the Texas-Texas A&M meet will be closed to the public.