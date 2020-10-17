Olivia Bray Doubles Up As Texas Women Wrap Up Dust Off Your Boots Invitational

2020 Dust Off Your Boots Invitational

October 16-17, 2020

Austin, Texas

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center

SCY (25y)

Courtesy: Texas Athletics

AUSTIN, Texas — Freshman Olivia Bray earned victories in the 200-yard backstroke and 100-yard butterfly to highlight Saturday’s action in The University of Texas Women’s Swimming and Diving Dust Off You Boots Invitational at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center. This meet marked the first official competition of the 2020-21 season.

The Longhorns recorded a total of four NCAA “B” cut performances on Saturday. Bray reached the “B” cut standard in both the 200-yard backstroke (1:56.76) and the 100-yard butterfly (52.98). Sophomore Kelly Pash (4:08.45) and senior Evie Pfeifer (4:09.16) each turned in NCAA “B” cut efforts in the 400-yard individual medley.

Freshman Anna Elendt continued her impressive collegiate debut with a victory in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:14.30).

Meet Highlights

The Longhorns return to action on Friday, Oct. 30 with a dual meet against Texas A&M. Start time for the meet will be announced at a later date. Due to health and safety protocols, the Texas-Texas A&M meet will be closed to the public.