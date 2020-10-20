Daily Swim Coach Workout #250

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
#SR-1, #SR-2
12x 75 z1b fr/fr/br drill with fins on 1:30 [50 one arm free, 25 breast pull with fly kick]
#SR-3, #SR-4, #SR-5
16x 75 z1b fr/fr/br drill with fins on 1:10 [50 one arm free, 25 breast pull with fly kick]
#SR-5
4x
6x 50 z1a free kick with board on 50
200 z1a back kick on 3:30
#SR-4, #SR-3
4x
6x 50 z1a free kick with board on 55
200 z1a back kick on 3:45
#SR-2, #SR-1
4x
5x 50 z1a free kick with board on 1:05
200 z1a back kick on 4:00
#SR-2, #SR-1
400 z1a breast with paddles
#SR-5, #SR-4, #SR-3
500 z1a breast with paddles
100 z1b choice
#SR-1
15x 100 z2 free on 1:40 [by formula: 1/2 best 200 + 7= target time]
#SR-2
16x 100 z2 free on 1:35 [by formula: 1/2 best 200 + 7= target time]
#SR-4, #SR-3
18x 100 z2 free on 1:25 [by formula: 1/2 best 200 + 7= target time]
#SR-5
20x 100 z2 free on 1:15 [by formula: 1/2 best 200 + 7= target time]
200 z1b choice
Lands: [dynamic routine, 90 second plank with one foot raised, 20 barneys, 1 minute row, 20 skaters]
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout.
our training zone codes are based on the 3s system and are roughly equivalent to the standard used by USA-S:
z1b = REC
z1a = EN1
z2 = EN2
z3b/a = EN3
z4b = SP1
z4a = SP2
z5b/a = SP3
our hashtags are for the 5 different lanes/levels our senior group is divided into, ranging from #SR-1 which is age 13+ off-season fitness for high school to #SR-5 which is athletes on a path to sign with an NCAA school.
Shawn Klosterman
Head Coach / C.O.O., Berzerker
