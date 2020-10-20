Daily Swim Coach Workout #250

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

#SR-1, #SR-2

12x 75 z1b fr/fr/br drill with fins on 1:30 [50 one arm free, 25 breast pull with fly kick]

#SR-3, #SR-4, #SR-5

16x 75 z1b fr/fr/br drill with fins on 1:10 [50 one arm free, 25 breast pull with fly kick]

#SR-5

4x

6x 50 z1a free kick with board on 50

200 z1a back kick on 3:30

#SR-4, #SR-3

4x

6x 50 z1a free kick with board on 55

200 z1a back kick on 3:45

#SR-2, #SR-1

4x

5x 50 z1a free kick with board on 1:05

200 z1a back kick on 4:00

#SR-2, #SR-1

400 z1a breast with paddles

#SR-5, #SR-4, #SR-3

500 z1a breast with paddles

100 z1b choice

#SR-1

15x 100 z2 free on 1:40 [by formula: 1/2 best 200 + 7= target time]

#SR-2

16x 100 z2 free on 1:35 [by formula: 1/2 best 200 + 7= target time]

#SR-4, #SR-3

18x 100 z2 free on 1:25 [by formula: 1/2 best 200 + 7= target time]

#SR-5

20x 100 z2 free on 1:15 [by formula: 1/2 best 200 + 7= target time]

200 z1b choice

Lands: [dynamic routine, 90 second plank with one foot raised, 20 barneys, 1 minute row, 20 skaters]