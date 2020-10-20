Distance Freestyler Kylee Grafmiller (2022) Sends Verbal Commitment to Alabama

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kylee Grafmiller from Humble, Texas has her verbal commitment to the University of Alabama where she will join Stella Grace Watts in the class of 2026.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic career at the University of Alabama! I choose Alabama because of it’s amazing coaching staff, it’s wonderful team, and the never ending opportunities to grow! I want to thank my coaches, my teammates, my family, my friends, and especially my sister 😌 I’m excited to start this new journey in Tuscaloosa!! Roll Tide 🤍🐘❤️”

Grafmiller swims for Kingwood High School, where she is a junior, and Blue Tide Aquatics. She made SwimSwam’s Way Too Early List of Recruits from the High School Class of 2022 as one of the “Ones to Watch.” Grafmiller specializes in distance freestyle and is the top miler in the class of 2022. She posted a lifetime best of 16:28.47 at 2019 Winter Juniors West, dropping 15.4 seconds and coming in 5th place. She also placed 6th in the 500 free (4:49.88) and 20th in the 200 free (1:49.45). She achieved her best 100/200/500 times in 2020 high school season, going 51.51/1:48.79/4:49.20. Those times represent year-over-year improvements of about half a second in the 100 free, 2.4 seconds in the 200, and 4.1 in the 500.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:28.47

1000 free – 10:02.10

500 free – 4:49.20

200 free – 1:48.79

100 free – 51.59

Alabama has been the home of Kensey McMahon for the last two years. McMahon came in 7th in the 1650 free at 2019 NCAA Division I Championships after having placed 3rd in the mile at SEC Championships. Grafmiller, arriving just after McMahon graduates, will be looked on to continue the Tide’s excellence in distance freestyle for the next four years;

