6th-place Miler at Winter Jrs, Stella Grace Watts, Verbals to Alabama for 2022

Rising high school junior Stella Grace Watts of Tallahassee, Florida has verbally committed to swim at the University of Alabama in the class of 2026.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to attend the University Of Alabama to pursue my academic and swimming career! Couldn’t have of done it with out the love and support from my coaches, family, and friends! Can’t wait to start this new journey! Roll tide!🐘❤️”

Watts swims for Lawton Chiles High School and Area Tallahassee Aquatic Club and specializes in the longer range of the freestyle events with Winter Juniors standards or faster in the 200 free, 500 free, 1000 free, and 1650 free. In her sophomore season of high school swimming, she placed 3rd in the 200 free (1:50.46) and 4th in the 500 free (4:51.60) at last November’s Florida High School Class 3A State Championships. She also led off both freestyle relays (24.43/52.68). A month later she competed at Winter Juniors East in the 200/500/1650 free. She placed 6th in the 1650 and 10th in the 500 and racked up PBs in both events. Watts kicked off 2020 with PBs in the LCM 200 free (2:04.26) and 400 free (4:22.19).

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:33.68

1000 free – 10:23.71

500 free – 4:49.14

200 free – 1:50.33

400 IM – 4:25.11

Watts will arrive in Tuscaloosa just as Alabama’s top miler, Jacksonville, Florida’s Kensey McMahon, graduates. McMahon won the 1650 free and was 3rd in the 500 at 2020 SEC Championships. Watts would already score in the 1650 at the conference level; her best time would have landed 20th at last season’s championship. It took 1:47.03/4:48.29 to make finals in the 200/500 free.

