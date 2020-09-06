Daily Swim Coach Workout #207

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

15 minutes dry land

10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd lap under water]

2 minute explanation of next set

5 x (all with paddles)

1 x 125 @ 1:35 100 at 78-80% breathing every 3rd and last 25 fast no breath; EN3

3 x 25 @ :35 DPS (max distance per stroke) EN2

5 x (all with paddles)

1 x 100 on 1:40 glide 3 + 2 strokes fast

2 x 25 on :40 15yd scull at 75%, 10 yd fast swim

5 x (all with paddles)

1 x 75 on 1:50 (1st 25 fast or 2nd fast or 3rd 25 fast… the choice is yours, Vicini)

1 x 25 on :35 fast

2 minute explanation of next set

4 x (all with fins)

1 x 100 on 1:30 UW streamline kick to half, then kick on surface head up

1 x 50 on 1:00 12.5 fast/12.5 easy

2 minute explanation of next set

4 x

1 x (25/50/or 75) @ 1:00 fast choice of distance and equipment

1 x 50 easy on 1:15

1 x (25/50/or 75) @ 1:20 choice of distance and equipment

1 x 50 easy on 1:15

1 x (25/50/75/ or 100) @ 1:40 your choice of distance and equipment

1 x 50 easy on 1:15

200 warm down