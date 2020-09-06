Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #207

by Dan Dingman

September 06th, 2020

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  < 1 week
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

15 minutes dry land
10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd lap under water]
2 minute explanation of next set
5 x (all with paddles)
    1 x 125 @ 1:35 100 at 78-80% breathing every 3rd and last 25 fast no breath; EN3
    3 x 25 @ :35 DPS (max distance per stroke) EN2
5 x (all with paddles)
    1 x 100 on 1:40 glide 3 + 2 strokes fast
    2 x 25 on :40 15yd scull at 75%, 10 yd fast swim
5 x (all with paddles)
1 x 75 on 1:50 (1st 25 fast or 2nd fast or 3rd 25 fast… the choice is yours, Vicini)
1 x 25 on :35 fast
2 minute explanation of next set
4 x (all with fins)
    1 x 100 on 1:30 UW streamline kick to half, then kick on surface head up
    1 x 50 on 1:00 12.5 fast/12.5 easy
2 minute explanation of next set
4 x
    1 x (25/50/or 75) @ 1:00 fast choice of distance and equipment
    1 x 50 easy on 1:15
    1 x (25/50/or 75) @ 1:20 choice of distance and equipment
    1 x 50 easy on 1:15
    1 x (25/50/75/ or 100) @ 1:40 your choice of distance and equipment
    1 x 50 easy on 1:15
200 warm down

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

EN = endurance training
SP = sprint training


Darren Sandvig
Coach, Golden West Swim Club (currently)

