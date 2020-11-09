Second-Best 100m Breaststroker in Class, Aubree Brouwer, Picks NC State (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Aubree Brouwer of Springfield Aquatics in Missouri is heading east with a verbal commitment to NC State for fall 2022.

I am so blessed to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at North Carolina State University! I’m so thankful for my coaches, teammates, and my parents for all of their support through this process. I couldn’t be more excited to work with such a great group of coaches and athletes! #gopack 🐺

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 1:01.54

200 breast – 2:15.68

100 fly – 55.65

200 IM – 2:05.79

400 IM – 4:27.91

Brouwer is just off of times that would rank her among our 2022 Top 20 ‘Best of the Rest’ in breaststroke, but her long course meters breakout in 2019 suggests she has more to drop in yards.

In 2019, she hit a lifetime best and Olympic Trials qualifying time of 1:09.33 in the 100m breast at the 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals, nabbing her fourth place. She was also 2:34.18 in the 200m breast, another lifetime best. Her 100m breast time, however, makes her the #2 LCM 100 breaststroker in the 2022 high school class, behind only #8-ranked Emma Weber, a UVA commit.

15 at the time of her 1:09.33, that swim moved her to #18 in the 15-16 age group historical rankings.

Later in 2019, Brouwer raced at the 2019 U.S. Open, where she made the D-final in the 100m breast to take 28th overall (1:11.87). She’s raced at a few meets late summer/early fall of 2020, post-quarantine; among those performances was a solid 1:02.03 in the 100y breast in early October.

NC State’s huge breaststroke group includes junior Sophie Hansson, the defending ACC champion in both breaststrokes (57.7/2:05.5), senior Olivia Calegan (58.9/2:11.0), senior Julia Poole (2:08.5), senior Anna Shumate (1:00.5) and sophomore Heather Maccausland (1:00.9/2:11.1). They also just added freshman Abby Arens (59.7/2:08.0) and senior transfer Andrea Podmanikova (59.6/2:08.6).

The Wolfpack women add Brouwer to a 2026 class that includes Meghan Donald, Katherine Helms, Emma Hastings, Grace Monahan, and #9 Kennedy Noble.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.