Gorbenko Clocks 2:05.98 200 IM For Israeli, Euro Junior Record

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH #10

17-year-old Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko is making things happen for her ISL team of the LA Current, getting under the 2:06-threshold for her very first time in the women’s 200m IM event.

Competing in this final regular-season match #10 in Budapest, Gorbenko pumped out a 200m IM time of 2:05.98 for her best yet, picking up 6 points for her squad as she wrangled up 3rd place.

Along with her other events across this ISL season 2, Gorbenko has been consistently impressive in this 2IM, throwing down her previous national and European Junior Record of 2:06.46 in match #1, while coming close to that mark in outings of 2:06.86 and 2:06.83 in matches 3 and 5, respectively.

However, splitting 28.04/32.67 (1:00.71)/35.96/29.31 (1:05.27), teen Gorbenko was able to dip under the 2:06 barrier by .02 and set the stage for what could be an exciting post-season for her.

For comparison, here are her splits from the previous 2:06.46 Israeli NR and EJR: 28.05/32.44 (1:00.49)/36.36/29.61.

Gorbenko was also a critical member of LA Current’s women’s freestyle relay today, hitting the fastest split of the entire field in 51.69. Although she was disqualified today in the individual 50m breaststroke event, she still contributed to the medley relay with a solid 1:04.62 split to help render the Current women in 3rd place.