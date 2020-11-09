Ryan Lochte Relies on GMX7 Resistance Swim Training With The X1-Pro

GMX7 is proud to have twelve-time Olympic medalist, Ryan Lochte in the GMX7 Family. A swimming legend with 90 major international medals won (54 gold, 22 silver, and 14 bronze), Lochte is the second-most decorated Olympic swimmer of all time. Currently training with the X1-PRO for this 5th Olympics, he is a natural fit for the GMX7 Team.

3-time Olympic Coach and former University of Florida head Coach, Gregg Troy, has guided Lochte’s career for nearly 15 years. Coach Troy said: “Ryan’s training has been consistent and directed. Due to the X1-PRO’s transportability, our ability to train resistance throughout the pandemic has been key. In preparing to make his 5th Olympics, GMX7 and Ryan are a great fit and will help Ryan accomplish amazing things, I am very proud of Ryan.”

At 36 years old, Lochte will have spent half of his life as an active Olympian which is a testament to his unparalleled abilities. With his sights on the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, he is relying on the X1-PRO to get him to the gold yet again.

“It’s an honor to be associated with GMX7,” said Lochte. “The X1-PRO is the best resistance training tool I have ever encountered throughout my swimming career. This device is a game-changer for all types of swimmers. If you don’t have one you are falling behind.”

The GMX7 family believes that Lochte will not only make his fifth career Olympics but that he will stand atop the podium with another gold medal and world record in the 200 individual medley.

“To have Ryan as a member of the GMX7 family is an honor, his undeniable talent and accomplishments are what drew us to Ryan, however, it is his character and integrity that truly sets Ryan apart,” said GMX7 Founder and CEO David McCagg.