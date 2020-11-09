Gasson Gets New Zealand’s First-Ever Sub-58 100 Backstroke

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH #10

25-year-old Helena Gasson of New Zealand seemingly fires off a new national record every time she races as a team member of the LA Current.

Competing in the final regular match of the 2020 International Swimming League (ISL) season 2, Gasson produced two New Zealand standards, first in the women’s 200m IM and then in the 100m backstroke as lead-off on her squad’s medley relay.

As for the 200m IM, Gasson had only just recently set the kiwi standard at the 2:08.70 she logged in match #5. Today en route to 4th place, however, Gasson hacked well over half a second from that previous lifetime best to get on the board in 2:08.02 and give the LA Current 4th place and 5 points.

Here is a split comprion between Gasson’s 200m IM records:

Old Record of 2:08.70: 27.69/32.39 (1:00.08)/37.23/31.39 (1:08.62)

New Record of 2:08.02: 27.53/32.29 (59.82)/37.56/30.64 (1:02.20)

While leading off the LA Current’s B-medley relay, which wound up touching in a time of 3:54.04 for 6th place with 6 points, Gasson was at it again, ripping a lifetime best back lead-off of 57.96.

Splitting 27.85/30.11, Gasson’s time of 57.96 renders her as New Zealand’s first-ever woman to delve under the 58-second barrier in the SCM format of the 100 back event. Previously the national record was held by Emily Thomas at 58.02 from the 2009 Australian Championships.

After day 1, Gasson is situated in the 22nd slot among this match’s MVP standings.

Gasson and the LA Current will wrap up their regular season tomorrow on day 2 of match #10 before moving on to the semi-finals.