NC State Women Add Iowa HS Runner-Up Meghan Donald for 2022

Meghan Donald of Iowa powerhouse Ames High School and Ames Cyclones Aquatic Club has verbally committed to NC State for fall 2022.

I am extremely excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at North Carolina State University!! Thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates who have encouraged me and helped me to reach this point. I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing team! GO PACK!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.12

100 free – 50.83

100 back – 55.15

200 back – 1:59.23

100 breast – 1:04.12

200 IM – 2:07.09

Donald was the 50 free runner-up at the 2019 Iowa HS State Championships a year ago, while she touched fourth in the 100 breast, too. She also led off Ames’ title-winning 200 free relay (23.70) and anchored their runner-up 200 medley relay (23.03).

A month after that meet, Donald raced at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West, where she hit a 23.46 in the 50 and finished 33rd overall. Most of her current bests came from the 2020 Iowa Senior Champs in March, where she won LSC titles in the 50 free (23.12) and 100 free (50.83).

Junior Kylee Alons leads the NC State women in sprint free; she went 21.63 in the 50 free and 47.73 in the 100 last season, and she won the 2020 ACC title in the 50.

The Wolfpack women are heating up on commitments for their 2026 class; Donald joins Katherine Helms, Emma Hastings, Grace Monahan, and #9 Kennedy Noble.

