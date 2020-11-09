Pfizer CEO Says Covid-19 Vaccine “Over 90% Effective” in Trials

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Monday that their joint coronavirus vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19. The news comes as Europe and North America are seeing dramatic spikes in new coronavirus infections and new lockdowns are drumming up that are freezing swimmers out of the water as winter sets in.

“I think we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Pfizer Chairman and CEO Dr. Albert Bourla said in an interview on CNBC on Monday. Bourla hailed the development as a “great day for science and humanity.”

Specifically, advanced Phase 3 trials of the vaccine, which is being developed faster than any vaccine in history, showed that it was 90% effective in preventing the disease among those without evidence of prior infection.

During trials, there were 94 confirmed infections among 43,538 participants. An analysis of those who received the vaccine versus a placebo indicated a vaccine efficacy rate of above 90% 7 days after the second dose of the two-dose vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine would require 2 doses over a 21 day period.

With scientists hoping for a vaccine that is at least 75% effective, and White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci saying that one at 50% or 60% would be acceptable, a 90% effectiveness rate surpasses both metrics. For reference, the measles vaccine is considered to be about 93% effective.

So far, the coronavirus pandemic has been blamed for the death of over 1.25 million lives globally.

The next phase will be to release complete data from Phase 3 trials for peer review among the scientific community. If all proceeds, the hope is that the vaccine will be ready to begin widespread inoculation in the first half of 2021. That would be just over a year from identification to vaccine, which would shatter the previous record of 4 years. That record was held by the mumps vaccine.

The news sent global financial markets on Monday morning skyrocketing as investors see a path forward to full reopening of world economies.

This news also brings renewed hope that the 2020 Olympic Games will be on track for their rescheduled dates of July 23-August 8, 2021. While insiders have believed that the Games would continue regardless of a vaccine, the presence of such a vaccine could impact the number of athletes and spectators allowed to participate.

Pfizer did not indicate how quickly they would be able to ramp up production of the vaccine in order to distribute it, but experts have said that, just like the timeline for developing the vaccine, distribution should come on a much quicker timeline than what we’ve seen with other new drugs.