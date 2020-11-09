Abbey Weitzeil Crushes Her 50 Free American Record In 23.45

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH #10

LA Current swimmer Abbey Weitzeil had a huge drop in the women’s 50 freestyle during Match 10 of the ISL’s 2020 season, obliterating her American Record in a time of 23.45.

This is the second time Weitzeil has broken the all-time U.S. record this season, first doing so back in Match 3 when she went 23.79 to erase the 2007 mark of 23.82 held by Dara Torres.

Weitzeil entered the ISL campaign with a best time of 24.23, done all the way back in 2014, and has now been faster on six separate occasions so far this season. Following her record swim in Match 3, the Cal grad clocked 24.08 in Match 5.

When the 23-year-old first broke the record in late October, she tied with LA Current teammate Beryl Gastaldello for the victory. Here in Match 8, they went 1-2, with Gastaldello going .01 quicker than Match 3 in 23.78. With Weitzeil jackpotting three swimmers, the Current walked away with 22 points in the event. Weitzeil becomes the ninth-fastest performer in history with this swim, and also ranks third for the ISL season behind New York Breaker Kasia Wasick (23.30) and Energy Standard’s Sarah Sjostrom (23.41).

All-Time Performers, Women’s 50m Freestyle (SCM)