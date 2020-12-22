Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Maas, Scott & Brooks Headline SEC Swimmer of the Week Awards

December 22nd, 2020 College, SEC

Courtesy: SEC Sports

Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Derek Maas, Alabama
Alabama’s Derek Maas, a sophomore from Holland, Mich., swept the breaststroke events in the 202-187 win over No. 25 Kentucky. Maas posted top times in the 100 (55.10) and 200 (2:00.39) breaststroke. He also swam the second leg of the winning 400 medley relay that sealed the win for the Crimson Tide (3:14.81/54.58).

Men’s Diver of the Week: Juan Celaya-Hernandez, LSU
LSU’s Juan Celaya-Hernandez, a senior from San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico, notched two victories at the Auburn Diving Invitational. Celaya-Hernandez posted a final score of 398.90 to win the 1-meter springboard. He also posted a season-high score of 473.85 to earn the win on the 3-meter.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Matt King, Alabama
Alabama’s Matt King, a freshman from Seattle, Wash., recorded two individual wins and was a part of four first-place relay teams to help in the win over No. 25 Kentucky. King posted an NCAA B-cut time of 19.85 to win the 50 free, and also claimed the gold medal in the 100 free with a top time of 44.36. He swam leadoff on the 200 free relay (1:20.04/20.03) and the 400 free relay (2:58.92/44.72), the second leg of the 200 medley relay (1:28.80/20.03) and anchor on the 400 medley relay (3:14.81/43.26).

Women’s Co-Swimmers of the Week: Morgan Scott, Alabama and Caitlin Brooks, Kentucky
Alabama’s Morgan Scott, a junior from Perkasie, Pa., won two individual events and was a member of four first-place relay teams against No. 10 Kentucky. Scott touched the wall first in the 100 free (49.28) and 200 free (1:47.87), and was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:00.50). She also swam leadoff in the 400 free relay (3:19.51/49.70) and 200 medley relay (1:39.47), and the second leg on the 200 free relay (1:30.10/22.13) and the 800 free relay (7:18.87/1:47.69).

Kentucky’s Caitlin Brooks, a sophomore from Gainesville, Fla., registered two individual wins to help the Wildcats earn a 206.5-182.5 win at No. 11 Alabama. Brooks placed first in the 100 back with a time of 53.93. She posted the top time in the 100 back with an NCAA B-cut time of 52.00 to remain undefeated in the event this season. Brooks was the leadoff on the winning 400 medley relay (3:36.46/52.67) that helped secure the win.

Women’s Diver of the Week: Kyndal Knight, Kentucky
Kentucky’s Kyndal Knight, a junior from Stanley, N.C., swept the springboard events in the win at No. 11 Alabama. Knight registered a final score of 320.78 to win the 1-meter and remain undefeated in the event this season. She also posted a personal best of 355.58 to win the 3-meter. Knight was runner-up on platform with her score of 267.15.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, LSU
LSU’s Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, a freshman from Tijuana, Mexico, notched two top-three finishes on the springboard events at the Auburn Invitational. Gutierrez Lavenant finished in second place on 3-meter with a score of 326.85. On one-meter, she finished in third place with a score of 288.10. In her first collegiate outing on platform, Gutierrez Lavenant finished in sixth place with a score of 221.45.

