Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mare Nostrum – Monaco: Hosszu & Seto Lead Prize Money Standings

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – MONACO

The 2019 edition of the Mare Nostrum kicked off Saturday in Monaco as swimmers around the world move into the final phase of preparation ahead of the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Outside of major international competitions (primarily Olympics and World Championships), the Mare Nostrum used to be one of the most prime opportunities for swimmers to earn prize money. While that opportunity still exists, it pales in comparison to the earning potential at the newly-formed FINA Champions Series, upcoming International Swimming League (ISL), and even an increased prize pool at USA Swimming’s TYR Pro Swim Series. Regardless, some of the world’s best still showed up and managed to put up world-leading times.

To no surprise, Hungary’s Iron Lady and Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu led in overall winnings after Monaco with € 2,550 (roughly $2,885 USD). On the men’s side, Japan’s Olympic medalist Daiya Seto took home the biggest check with  € 1,900 (roughly $2,150 USD) thanks to a pair of Monaco meet records in the 200 IM (1:57.60) and 400 IM (4:10.30). His 4:10.30 is the 2nd fastest time in the world this year – behind his own 4:09.25 from January.

The top American earners were Michael Andrew and Madisyn Cox with € 1,800 and € 400, respectively.

PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Men

Monaco Canet-en-Roussillon Barcelona
Daiya Seto (JPN) € 1,900
Michael Andrew (USA) € 1,800
Felipe Lima (BRA) € 1,350
Bruno Fratus (BRA) € 1,350
Martin Malyutin (RUS) € 700
Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) € 650
David Verraszto (HUN) € 600
Sebastian Szabo (HUN) € 600
Andrey Zhilkin (RUS) € 550
James Guy (GBR) € 400
Marco Koch (GER) € 350
Shoma Sato (JPN) € 350
Vladislav Grinev (RUS) € 350
Bence Biczo (HUN) € 350
Martin Binedell (RSA) € 350
Aleksandr Krasnykh (RUS) € 300
Andrey Govorov (UKR) € 300
Evgeny Rylov (RUS) € 300
Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE) € 300
Maxime Grousset (FRA) € 200
Apostolos Christou (GRE) € 200
Bernhard Reitshammer (AUT) € 200
Christophe Brun (FRA) € 200
Yasuhiro Koseki (JPN) € 200
Kirill Prigoda (RUS) € 100
Tomoru Honda (JPN) € 100
Noe Ponti (SUI) € 100
Henrik Christiansen (NOR) € 100
Gergely Gyurta (HUN) € 100
Yauhen Tsurkin (BLR) € 100

Women

Monaco Canet-en-Roussillon Barcelona
Katinka Hosszu (HUN) € 2,550
Yulia Efimova (RUS) € 1,900
Siobhan Haughey (HKG) € 1,000
Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR) € 950
Mariia Kameneva (RUS) € 800
Caroline Pilhatsch (AUT) € 600
Madisyn Cox (USA) € 400
Delfina Pignatiello (ARG) € 350
Maria Temnikova (RUS) € 300
Svetlana Chimrova (RUS) € 300
Arina Surkova (RUS) € 300
Mimosa Jallow (FIN) € 300
Valeria Salamatina (RUS) € 200
Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) € 200
Jessica Fullalove (GBR) € 200
Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN) € 200
Miyu Namba (JPN) € 200
Julia Sebastian (ARG) € 200
Natalie Hinds (USA) € 200
Alina Zmushka (BLR) € 100
Sanz Zamorano (ESP) € 100
Stephanie Au (HKG) € 100
Barbora Seemanova (CZE) € 100
Siobhan Marie-O’Connor (GBR) € 100

Monaco – Prize Money

Individual Olympic events:

  • 1st: €350
  • 2nd: €200
  • 3rd: €100

Multi-round stroke 50’s – Speed Tournament:

  • 1st: €600
  • 2nd: €300

Other:

  • First World Record (must be in finals, or semifinals/finals in the stroke 50’s): €15,000
  • European Record: €3,000
  • Mare Nostrum series record: €750
  • Monaco meet record: €600

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!