Mare Nostrum – Monaco: Hosszu & Seto Lead Prize Money Standings

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – MONACO

The 2019 edition of the Mare Nostrum kicked off Saturday in Monaco as swimmers around the world move into the final phase of preparation ahead of the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Outside of major international competitions (primarily Olympics and World Championships), the Mare Nostrum used to be one of the most prime opportunities for swimmers to earn prize money. While that opportunity still exists, it pales in comparison to the earning potential at the newly-formed FINA Champions Series, upcoming International Swimming League (ISL), and even an increased prize pool at USA Swimming’s TYR Pro Swim Series. Regardless, some of the world’s best still showed up and managed to put up world-leading times.

To no surprise, Hungary’s Iron Lady and Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu led in overall winnings after Monaco with € 2,550 (roughly $2,885 USD). On the men’s side, Japan’s Olympic medalist Daiya Seto took home the biggest check with € 1,900 (roughly $2,150 USD) thanks to a pair of Monaco meet records in the 200 IM (1:57.60) and 400 IM (4:10.30). His 4:10.30 is the 2nd fastest time in the world this year – behind his own 4:09.25 from January.

The top American earners were Michael Andrew and Madisyn Cox with € 1,800 and € 400, respectively.

PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Men

Monaco Canet-en-Roussillon Barcelona Daiya Seto (JPN) € 1,900 — — Michael Andrew (USA) € 1,800 — — Felipe Lima (BRA) € 1,350 — — Bruno Fratus (BRA) € 1,350 — — Martin Malyutin (RUS) € 700 — — Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) € 650 — — David Verraszto (HUN) € 600 — — Sebastian Szabo (HUN) € 600 — — Andrey Zhilkin (RUS) € 550 — — James Guy (GBR) € 400 — — Marco Koch (GER) € 350 — — Shoma Sato (JPN) € 350 — — Vladislav Grinev (RUS) € 350 — — Bence Biczo (HUN) € 350 — — Martin Binedell (RSA) € 350 — — Aleksandr Krasnykh (RUS) € 300 — — Andrey Govorov (UKR) € 300 — — Evgeny Rylov (RUS) € 300 — — Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE) € 300 — — Maxime Grousset (FRA) € 200 — — Apostolos Christou (GRE) € 200 — — Bernhard Reitshammer (AUT) € 200 — — Christophe Brun (FRA) € 200 — — Yasuhiro Koseki (JPN) € 200 — — Kirill Prigoda (RUS) € 100 — — Tomoru Honda (JPN) € 100 — — Noe Ponti (SUI) € 100 — — Henrik Christiansen (NOR) € 100 — — Gergely Gyurta (HUN) € 100 — — Yauhen Tsurkin (BLR) € 100 — —

Women

Monaco Canet-en-Roussillon Barcelona Katinka Hosszu (HUN) € 2,550 — — Yulia Efimova (RUS) € 1,900 — — Siobhan Haughey (HKG) € 1,000 — — Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR) € 950 — — Mariia Kameneva (RUS) € 800 — — Caroline Pilhatsch (AUT) € 600 — — Madisyn Cox (USA) € 400 — — Delfina Pignatiello (ARG) € 350 — — Maria Temnikova (RUS) € 300 — — Svetlana Chimrova (RUS) € 300 — — Arina Surkova (RUS) € 300 — — Mimosa Jallow (FIN) € 300 — — Valeria Salamatina (RUS) € 200 — — Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) € 200 — — Jessica Fullalove (GBR) € 200 — — Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN) € 200 — — Miyu Namba (JPN) € 200 — — Julia Sebastian (ARG) € 200 — — Natalie Hinds (USA) € 200 — — Alina Zmushka (BLR) € 100 — — Sanz Zamorano (ESP) € 100 — — Stephanie Au (HKG) € 100 — — Barbora Seemanova (CZE) € 100 — — Siobhan Marie-O’Connor (GBR) € 100 — —

Monaco – Prize Money

Individual Olympic events:

1st: €350

2nd: €200

3rd: €100

Multi-round stroke 50’s – Speed Tournament:

1st: €600

2nd: €300

Other: