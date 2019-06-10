Talent Pool Grows Significantly for Canet Stop of Mare Nostrum Tour

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – CANET

The second of three stops of the Mare Nostrum tour picks up tomorrow in Canet-en-Roussillon in France, bringing together some of the world’s top swimmers with prize money on the line.

Many of the big names from Monaco will be present tomorrow and Wednesday in France– Katinka Hosszu, Siobhan Haughey, Bruno Fratus, Yulia Efimova, Michael Andrew, and Andrii Govorov, to name a few.

Sizeable contingents from GBR and Canada, as well as a group of USA juniors, will make this meet all the more competitive.

Though world #2 Ilya Shymanovich isn’t on entry lists in the sprint breaststrokes, WR-holder Adam Peaty will lead the way with countrymates Ross Murdoch and James Wilby making for a very deep breaststroke field considering additional entries from Felipe Lima, Yasuhiro Koseki, Kirill Prigoda, Marco Koch, and Erik Persson.

James Guy will be joined by sprinters Ben Proud and Duncan Scott. The Proud v. Fratus show-down in the 50 free should be epic, as well as the Proud v. Govorov battle in the 50 fly, and Frenchmen Clement Mignon and Mehdy Metella along with Algerian Oussama Sahnoune further deepen this field.

On the women’s side, several of Canada’s top youngsters are entered, headlined by Taylor Ruck. The rising Stanford sophomore will race the 100 and 200 free and 100 and 200 back. The sprint frees will get a strong injection of talent at this stop with the additions of Frenchwomen Anna Santamans and Charlotte Bonnet, Canadians Ruck, Penny Oleksiak, and Kayla Sanchez, Britons Freya Anderson and Anna Hopkin, and Swede Michelle Coleman.

Another sprinter to watch for is the young American Gretchen Walsh. She’s entered in the 50/100 free, 50/100 fly, and 100 back, while older sister Alex Walsh will race all three backstrokes, the 50/100 breast, and the 400 IM, the IM being one of her ‘off’ events (if you could call it that). The American junior team will also be bringing Phoebe Bacon (she’s the #1 seed in the 100 back), Emma Weyant, Lillie Nordmann, Madelyn Donohoe, Isabel Ivey, and Ella Nelson.

For the US junior boys, Ethan Harder, Adam Chaney, Jake Foster, Carson Foster, and Kevin Vargas are all entered, as are rising college sophomores Patrick Callan, Kieran Smith, Shaine Casas, and Van Mathias.