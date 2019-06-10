Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Talent Pool Grows Significantly for Canet Stop of Mare Nostrum Tour

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – CANET

The second of three stops of the Mare Nostrum tour picks up tomorrow in Canet-en-Roussillon in France, bringing together some of the world’s top swimmers with prize money on the line.

Many of the big names from Monaco will be present tomorrow and Wednesday in France– Katinka HosszuSiobhan HaugheyBruno FratusYulia Efimova, Michael Andrew, and Andrii Govorov, to name a few.

Sizeable contingents from GBR and Canada, as well as a group of USA juniors, will make this meet all the more competitive.

Though world #2 Ilya Shymanovich isn’t on entry lists in the sprint breaststrokes, WR-holder Adam Peaty will lead the way with countrymates Ross Murdoch and James Wilby making for a very deep breaststroke field considering additional entries from Felipe LimaYasuhiro KosekiKirill PrigodaMarco Koch, and Erik Persson.

James Guy will be joined by sprinters Ben Proud and Duncan Scott. The Proud v. Fratus show-down in the 50 free should be epic,  as well as the Proud v. Govorov battle in the 50 fly, and Frenchmen Clement Mignon and Mehdy Metella along with Algerian Oussama Sahnoune further deepen this field.

On the women’s side, several of Canada’s top youngsters are entered, headlined by Taylor Ruck. The rising Stanford sophomore will race the 100 and 200 free and 100 and 200 back. The sprint frees will get a strong injection of talent at this stop with the additions of Frenchwomen Anna Santamans and Charlotte Bonnet, Canadians Ruck, Penny Oleksiak, and Kayla Sanchez, Britons Freya Anderson and Anna Hopkin, and Swede Michelle Coleman.

Another sprinter to watch for is the young American Gretchen Walsh. She’s entered in the 50/100 free, 50/100 fly, and 100 back, while older sister Alex Walsh will race all three backstrokes, the 50/100 breast, and the 400 IM, the IM being one of her ‘off’ events (if you could call it that). The American junior team will also be bringing Phoebe Bacon (she’s the #1 seed in the 100 back), Emma WeyantLillie NordmannMadelyn DonohoeIsabel Ivey, and Ella Nelson.

For the US junior boys, Ethan Harder, Adam ChaneyJake FosterCarson Foster, and Kevin Vargas are all entered, as are rising college sophomores Patrick CallanKieran SmithShaine Casas, and Van Mathias.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Dee

Man this is going to be FAST

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
29 seconds ago

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studied sociology at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT, graduating in May of 2018. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and swam four years for Wesleyan.

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!