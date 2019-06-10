The global swimming community was shocked to learn Olympic champion Nathan Adrian had been diagnosed with testicular cancer January 24th at the age of 30. After two surgeries Adrian is doing better, and he’s back in the pool racing. Nathan competed in his first meet, post-cancer, at the Pro Swim in Bloomington.

In the 50m free Nathan captured third – 22.22.

In the 100m free, Nathan finished 4th, just off the podium – 49. 31.

After surgery Adrian’s strength is still returning. As Adrian noted, for 4 weeks following each procedure, he was only allowed to lift 10-15 pounds. Seeing times like those after a recovery like that bodes well for Adrian heading into the summer. The 8-time Olympic medalist is on two Team USA rosters this summer, Pan Ams and World Championships, and he intends to compete at both.

